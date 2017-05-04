Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Lifestyle, Recipes and Home Reviews

Recipe: Persimmon Ice cream

The following recipe was created by Australian Persimmons ambassador, Lyndi Cohen:

This delicious ice cream is a light and healthy dessert that can be whipped up in a few minutes, the perfect anecdote to sweet cravings.

Serves: 2 as a side salad


Prep time: 5 minutes*

*Freeze persimmons a few hours before starting.

Ingredients 

  •  2 astringent persimmons (overripe)
  •  100g coconut milk
  •  Crushed macadamia nuts to serve (optional)

Method 

1. Place persimmons in the freezer for more than 2 hours. Once frozen, remove from freezer and cut into wedges, discarding the calyx.

2. Place wedges into a food processor along with coconut milk. Blend for 30 seconds or until smooth, ice cream texture.

3. Scoop ice cream out of food processor and top with crushed macadamia nuts before serving.

Tip: This dessert is best made just before serving.

