User Review: Arjuna Ginger Bar

Here at Beauty and Lace, we have been testing a few products from Australian company The Ginger People, and the latest in the list is the new Arjuna Ginger Bar.
The Ginger People is a family-owned-and-operated company established in 1984 to promote the goodness of Ginger. The Ginger People is a company dedicated to natural and organic principles that support sustainability in growing, producing and community. They remain true to their original vision of increasing awareness of ginger for its health benefits and culinary versatility.
The new Arjuna Ginger Bar is a sweet treat of the better-for-you variety that is made with fresh organic ginger. In a confectionary first, it is sweetened using low-GI organic coconut sugar.
The Arjuna Bar is a rich and deeply satisfying treat that is handcrafted in East Java from organic ‘sparrow’ ginger grown on the slopes of the Arjuna volcano.
The Ginger People actively support the local cooperative of farmers who sustainably farm the organic ginger in The Arjuna Ginger Bar with a profit-share program known as Arjuna Share. The program guarantees a minimum price of 15% over commercial value, in line with Fairtrade guidelines, and also pays 1% of worldwide sales revenue from the product to the organic ginger farmers’ cooperative in East Java.
The Arjuna Ginger Bar is crafted by local artisans in East Java. It’s made with organic ‘sparrow’ ginger which is a variety unique to East Java that is delicate in size and intense in heat. The low-GI coconut sugar used to sweeten the bar is also grown in East Java.
RRP: $2.99 per 35g bar
The Arjuna Ginger Bar is stocked in leading independent supermarkets, health stores, and pharmacies nationwide.
For more information and stockist details visit www.gingerpeople.com.au
Thanks to The Ginger People 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club members are trialing the Arjuna Ginger Bar and you can read what they thought in the comments below.
Comments
Emma Reed says
I quite enjoyed the ginger bar for something different. It’s not what I would normally choose as a snack and found it had an aniseed type taste.
Monique G says
I was so pleased to review the ‘the Ginger People Arjuna Organic Ginger Bar’ as I was so intrigued (being a big fan of ginger) how it would taste especially coated in ‘coconut sugar’.
I would have to say the Arjuna bar’s packaging is quite unique in that it has lovely artwork and a lovely little synopsis on where the ginger bar is made and also who founded it. I thought this was a nice way to see how the bar has come about.
This bar is quite unique in not only it’s appearance, but also it’s taste and texture. I am a big licorice fan, and I found this bar to be not unlike Dutch licorice in it’s feel/texture. It is a little chewy and does stick quite a lot to your teeth. The coconut sugar coating gives it that little bit of sweetness, but is not overpoweringly sweet. I think if you’re a fan of licorice, you will like the texture of this bar, and if you are a fan of ginger, you will definitely like this bar. The ginger is a gradual hit, in that it’s not an immediate hit of ‘spice’, but is once you get chewing a bit.
I personally enjoyed the spice hit of ginger, it was a unique taste and texture that appealed to my taste buds, however when I gave my kids a bite and none were taken with it. I definitely think this bar is for a more mature palette.
I can imagine if you were feeling a bit upset in the stomach, this little bar would be a good little treat to suck on, as due to it’s licorice like texture, it doesn’t dissolve quickly, it needs to be chewed/sucked.
Organic, Gluten-free and vegan, it is a healthy little treat which I enjoyed very much and at $2.99 a bar, I think it’s price point is spot on.
Thank you Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to review.