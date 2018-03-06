User Review: Arjuna Ginger Bar

Here at Beauty and Lace, we have been testing a few products from Australian company The Ginger People, and the latest in the list is the new Arjuna Ginger Bar.

The Ginger People is a family-owned-and-operated company established in 1984 to promote the goodness of Ginger. The Ginger People is a company dedicated to natural and organic principles that support sustainability in growing, producing and community. They remain true to their original vision of increasing awareness of ginger for its health benefits and culinary versatility.

The new Arjuna Ginger Bar is a sweet treat of the better-for-you variety that is made with fresh organic ginger. In a confectionary first, it is sweetened using low-GI organic coconut sugar.

The Arjuna Bar is a rich and deeply satisfying treat that is handcrafted in East Java from organic ‘sparrow’ ginger grown on the slopes of the Arjuna volcano.

The Ginger People actively support the local cooperative of farmers who sustainably farm the organic ginger in The Arjuna Ginger Bar with a profit-share program known as Arjuna Share. The program guarantees a minimum price of 15% over commercial value, in line with Fairtrade guidelines, and also pays 1% of worldwide sales revenue from the product to the organic ginger farmers’ cooperative in East Java.

The Arjuna Ginger Bar is crafted by local artisans in East Java. It’s made with organic ‘sparrow’ ginger which is a variety unique to East Java that is delicate in size and intense in heat. The low-GI coconut sugar used to sweeten the bar is also grown in East Java.

RRP: $2.99 per 35g bar

The Arjuna Ginger Bar is stocked in leading independent supermarkets, health stores, and pharmacies nationwide.

For more information and stockist details visit www.gingerpeople.com.au

Thanks to The Ginger People 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club members are trialing the Arjuna Ginger Bar and you can read what they thought in the comments below.

