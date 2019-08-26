Young and Co Red Wines

If you are a wine lover, Young & Co are a company who are bringing the design to red wine. While the rose and white varieties will come later, there are three moreish reds currently in the collection.

Before you even pour yourself a glass you will notice the quirky packaging with lipstick wearing lips. It’s young, it’s fun, and it’s bold. The wines are The Jam, Cherry Bomb, and Berry Riot, and even the names are trendy.

The Jam comes from McLaren Vale, which is in the Adelaide Hills. Being a former Adelaidean this rich Shiraz was the first on my list. The flavours are blackberry, dark plum, sweet oak, and spices. This will warm you up on a cold evening .

Cherry Bomb is from the south of France and is a French Pinot Noir. It has raspberry and dark cherry, and is packed with flavour . This is a classy drop and I certainly felt like a second glass.

Berry Riot is a French Grenache and is as flavoursome as its friends. It has red berry fruit and like the Cherry Bomb, it is sourced from France. This is probably my favourite of the bunch, and has a nice aftertaste.

If you are a red wine drinker, these new additions to the market are worth adding to your collection. For me they have been a nice treat and I’m looking forward to seeing their white wine offerings.

These Young & Co reds have an RRP of $25 each and are available nationally at BWS. You will be able to recgnise them with the kissable signature packaging.

Please drink responsibly