User Reviews: Edenvale Premium Reserve Range (Alcohol Removed Wine)

At almost 8 months pregnant I have been well and truly hanging out for a glass of wine. Of course, the sacrifice will be worth it, but as I sit and watch hubby drink a beer while I sip my tea it does make me miss that evening drink. Well, I have found the solution and it isn’t just for pregnant mamas but those who can’t drink alcohol for health reasons, and those who simply don’t like the effect that alcohol has on them.

It is an alcohol free range of wine from Edenvale and it is a Premium Reserve range. It comes from premium fruit sourced in South Australia and is expertly crafted to ensure it still has all the properties and tastes of wine, with the alcohol content being removed during the final stage.

Depending on your taste, there are a range of different alcohol removed wines to choose from including Sparkling Shiraz, Sparkling Blanc De Blanc, and Pinot Noir. When I tried the sparkling, I actually felt guilty even though I knew it had 0% alcohol in it…because it tasted the same as a good wine. There will be no hangover, and these have around half the calories of real wine so they are a good treat for anyone trying to lose a few kilos before the summer hits.

The Sparkling Shiraz is a little bit fruity and equally as wine-like as the Sparkling. They even come with a cork so you get the full experience, and these are ideal for those social occasions when you are the designated driver or a non drinker.

The Edenvale Alcohol Removed wines have an RRP of $14.99 for a 750ml bottle.

For more information or to find a stockist please visit: https://www.shopedenvale.com.au

A selection of our our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing the wine from Edenvale. You can find out what they thought in the comments section below!

CHEERS!