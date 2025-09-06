Recipe: Chicken and Seedless Watermelon Linguine

This Chicken and Seedless Watermelon Linguine is easier than it looks, and the results will be sure to impress at your next dinner party.

Serving size: Serves 4

Ingredients:

Fresh or dried linguine for 4

½ large wedge Seedless Watermelon, cubed

4 chicken breasts or 8 chicken thighs, trimmed of excess fat and skin removed

1 tablespoon smooth Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon raw sugar

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

½ cup pure cream

1 cup continental cucumber cubes (cut from outside of cucumber)

½ red onion, thinly sliced

½ cup natural pecan nut pieces

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:



Combine Seedless Watermelon cubes, cucumber cubes, finely diced red onion and pecan pieces and set aside.

Heat olive oil in a large frying pan and fry the breasts or thighs over medium heat until they are cooked through. Slice cooked chicken on an angle into thin pieces and set aside to cool.

In a large pan cook four servings of linguine in plenty of salted boiling water. Once al dente, drain and keep warm.

Combine Dijon mustard, raw sugar, white wine vinegar, salt and pepper in a stainless steel bowl. Place bowl over a pot of boiling water and blend the ingredients until the sugar dissolves. Slowly stir in pure cream and warm the contents through.

Combine linguine, chicken and warm cream dressing and mix thoroughly. To serve, spoon chicken linguine mixture onto four large plates and top with Seedless Watermelon pecan mixture. Serve immediately.

Watermelon Fun Facts…

92% water, which makes it super hydrating

A natural source of vitamin C, vitamin A, and lycopene

Part of the gourd family, related to cucumbers and pumpkins

Seedless types are created through hybrid breeding, not GMOs

The world’s heaviest watermelon tipped the scales at over 160 kg SaveSave