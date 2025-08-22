Kinder Surprise: Disney Princesses and Minions

There’s a new reason to get excited about what’s inside a Kinder Surprise. The latest release brings two fun-filled ranges that bring a little extra joy to treat time.

The first is the Disney Princess collection with 8 different bracelets to build and wear.

They are made for little wrists and feature all of their most-loved characters, including our household favourite Belle.

Or if your kids prefer Minions, this range will be their go-to for collectables. There are 8 figures, and each has a stick-on base. In our house, the tiny yellow creatures are a hit.

I keep finding random characters up to mischief, hiding in random places. It’s like a never-ending game of hide and seek.

As always, each surprise comes wrapped in the delicious milk chocolate Kinder is known for. Whether it’s playtime or snack time, Kinder Surprise will always be a hit.

Available now in grocery stores nationwide for $2.50 RRP. @kinderglobal | #KinderSurprise | #KinderPrincessesandMinions www.kinder.com/au/en/kinder-surprise