Mattel Teams Up With OpenAI. Is This the End of the Imagination?

Mattel has officially partnered with OpenAI to bring artificial intelligence into its world of toys and play experiences. Yes, that Mattel. The home of Barbie, Hot Wheels, and now, apparently, AI-powered storytelling companions. Because if there’s one thing kids need more of, it’s emotionally intelligent toys with access to large language models.

According to their June 12 announcement, Mattel and OpenAI are joining forces to develop “groundbreaking” new products. The plan? Use AI to make playtime more innovative, creative, and engaging — all while prioritizing privacy, safety, and age-appropriate design. This sounds good in theory. But, in practice, it also sounds a little like the opening scene of a sci-fi movie that ends in chaos and sirens. (Hi, M3GAN. We see you.)

Mattel will also roll out tools like ChatGPT Enterprise to boost its own creative workflows and product development. That part makes some sense because if you can’t beat them, join them. It’s the part where it ends up embedded in a talking doll that gets… tricky.

Executives from both companies have made all the right statements about safety, innovation, and reimagining play. Their first product is expected later this year. No pressure, but we’re really hoping it’s something adorable and not something that silently watches you sleep.

We mean, Woody and Buzz were cute and all…but do we really want them having a conversation with our kids?

At best, this is the future of play. At worst, we’re two updates away from a toy that politely asks, “Have you considered a more efficient bedtime routine, Emma?”

Is this the end of the childhood imagination?

So yes, some may say it’s exciting. And maybe just a tiny bit unsettling. Keep your eyes on the toy box. Just in case. Here’s a link to the official press release if you want the company’s take on it (and some reassurance).