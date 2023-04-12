Recipe: Earl Grey Tea Cake

Looking for a dessert with a difference? Then you need to try this Earl Grey Tea Cake. Not too sweet, not too dry, this yummy cake is just right:
INGREDIENTS
- 4 eggs
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1½ cups almond meal
- 1½ teaspoon baking powder
- 1 tablespoon ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon ground cardamom
Earl Grey pomegranate syrup
- 2 pomegranates deseeded
- 1½ cups sugar
- 500ml pomegranate juice
- 2 Dilmah Earl Grey teabags
METHOD
- Preheat oven to 180°C.
- Place almond meal, baking powder, ginger and cardamom and stir with a whisk to combine.
- In another bowl beat the eggs and sugar till thick and creamy and pale yellow. Incorporate the almond mixture into the egg mixture taking care not to deflate too much.
- Pour into prepared 9″ spring form baking tin and bake for 35 minutes or till a skewer inserted comes out clean.
- While the cake is baking make the syrup. In a heavy bottomed pot reduce the pomegranate till there’s about 100ml of concentrated juice. Add the sugar and stir till dissolved. Once the sugar is incorporated add the teabags and simmer till a syrup forms. Then remove the teabags. Add the pomegranate seeds and set aside to cool.
- Once out of the oven pour some of the syrup over the cake. This will seep into the cake infusing some flavour.
- Once the cake is cool spoon the pomegranate seeds onto the top of the cake with a fork – this prevents too much syrup being poured on the cake.
- Reserve the remaining syrup for pouring on at when serving. Serve warm or cold with some double thick cream.
Recipe courtesy of https://www.dilmah.com.au/
