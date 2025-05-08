What You Need to Know About Your Car

Taking care of your car doesn’t have to be overwhelming, but knowing the basics can save you from being stranded on the side of the road.

You don’t need to be a mechanic, but a few essential skills and bits of knowledge can make a big difference. Here’s what every driver should know to keep their car in tip-top shape.

How to Change a Tyre

A flat tyre is one of those things that seems to happen at the worst possible time, but it doesn’t have to be a crisis. Learning how to change a tyre is something every driver should know. Once you understand the basic steps and have practiced once or twice, you’ll feel much more confident when it happens.

Plus, it saves you from waiting for help when you could be on your way in no time. If you’re unsure or don’t want to deal with it yourself, just call roadside assistance, and they’ll take care of it for you.

How to Change Your Oil

Changing your car’s oil doesn’t need to be complicated. While it’s a task that many people leave to the professionals, it’s one that’s totally doable on your own. Knowing how to change the oil yourself means you can avoid extra service fees and take care of your car without waiting for an appointment.

It’s a quick job, and there are plenty of guides out there to walk you through the process step by step. If you don’t want to change it yourself, your mechanic can handle it during a regular service.

Know Your Service Provider

Regular servicing is crucial for the health of your car, so it’s important to know who’s taking care of it. Whether you take it to the dealership, a trusted mechanic, or a service chain, make sure you have a service provider you trust.

Keep track of when your car is due for a service and always make sure it’s in good hands. If you’re not sure where to go, get recommendations from friends or family to find someone reliable. If you’re getting regular services, your mechanic will keep everything in check for you.

Check Your Tyre Pressure

Keeping your tyre pressure at the right level is simple but important. Over or under-inflated tyres can affect your car’s performance, fuel efficiency, and safety. To check the proper tyre pressure for your car, look for the PSI (pressure per square inch) information on a sticker inside the driver’s side door.

Most petrol stations have an air pump where you can set the PSI to match your car’s requirements. This is a quick, easy way to keep your tyres in good shape.

Green and Pink Slips – What’s the Difference?

It’s important to understand the difference between a green slip and a pink slip, especially if you’re driving in Australia. A green slip is your compulsory third-party (CTP) insurance, which is legally required for all registered vehicles.

This insurance covers you in the event of a personal injury claim. A pink slip, however, is a safety inspection certificate that proves your car meets the required roadworthiness standards. Knowing the difference ensures you stay compliant and avoid fines.

Know Your Fuel Type

One of the simplest but most important things to remember is what type of fuel your car requires. With all the fuel options available from petrol to diesel, and even alternative options like ethanol and biodiesel it’s crucial to put the right fuel in your car.

Always check the manual or the fuel cap for details on what type of fuel your car takes. Putting the wrong fuel in can cause damage and leave you with an expensive repair bill.

Of course, if you have an electric or hybrid vehicle,e this will be different too.

Car Maintenance FAQs

How often should I change my oil?

It depends on your car and driving habits, but generally, every 5,000 to 7,500 kilometers is a good rule of thumb. Check your car’s manual for specifics. If you’re getting regular services, your mechanic will take care of this for you.

How do I know if my tyres need air?

If your car feels sluggish or the tyres look visibly deflated, it’s time to check the air pressure. Keeping your tyres properly inflated improves safety and fuel efficiency. If you’re unsure, ask your mechanic or check at a petrol station.

What should I do if I don’t know how to change a tyre?

It’s a good idea to watch a tutorial or ask a friend to show you. Many auto shops offer short classes or tips to get you started. If you’re stuck on the road, just call roadside assistance.

Where can I check my tyre pressure?

You can check your tyre pressure at most petrol stations, where they have air pumps that let you set the correct PSI for your car. If you’d rather have someone else take care of it, visit your local tyre shop.