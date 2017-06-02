Appelles Candle in Vanilla, Lily and Jasmine

Do you love the ambience a beautiful candle can provide?

If the answer is yes then you need to check out the range from Appelles. I am a massive candle fan, but they have to be high quality.

This is my first experience with the brand and the candle I have been testing is the Vanilla Lily and Jasmine variety.

To begin with, this is presented in a unique brown glass jar. It comes with a special cork mat to protect your bench top, which is a clever and classy idea! There are two sizes to choose from with a 400g version at $59 or a 2kg version at $200.

The 400g version is quite large and comes with two wicks, it will burn for up to 80 hours. The scent is feminine but the vanilla is not too overpowering. The top notes are jasmine rose and lily and it has base notes of tonka bean and vanilla.

This is a lovely one for those nights in winter when you are snuggled up by the fire (or heater) and want to add some ambience to your home.

The candles are made from a soy wax blend and are hand poured. The products are Australian made and owned. These are so cute, I want the whole collection!

For more information or to purchase, please visit: https://appelles.com/

#gifted

What is your favourite scent? We would love to hear from you, please leave your feedback in the comments section below.

You May Also Like: