Glasshouse Fragrances Christmas Candles

It’s the season to think gifting, and you know we love our candles. So, what do Glasshouse Fragrances have on offer this year? Besides all the classics there are some absolutely luscious Christmas themed candles.

Two of our faves are The Night Before Christmas Dancing Sugar Plums candle and the Merry and Bright Pineapple Mint Fizz candle. Both of these triple scented beauties come in the signature Glasshouse glass container, but have a Christmassy twist in white and gold. They add a touch of glam to your Christmas entertaining decor.

The Night Before Christmas has a blend of Blackcurrant, Plum, Lemon and Lavender for a traditional style Christmas. Merry and Bright has a mix of Pineapple, Strawberries and a dash of Mint which complement our Aussie summer days.

Aren’t they lovely? Gift them to someone, or to yourself. They are handmade in Australia from non-toxic wax and have natural, lead-free cotton wicks. A 350g candle has an RRP of $46.95

For more information or to shop online visit: www.glasshousefragrances.com

