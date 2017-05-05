Mother’s Day: Maxwell and Williams “Mezze”

When you give a gift from Maxwell & Williams, you are giving something of quality which will last and last. While I can always find something I like from the brand, their Mother’s Day gift ideas this year are extra special.

The Mezze collection of platters is handcrafted which gives a touch of unique luxury to any table. The pieces are made from natural marble and slate and they are all one of a kind.

These serving platters come with gold coloured handles and are perfect to accompany a Mother’s Day lunch, or breakfast!!

This is the 30cm x 20cm slate tray in charcoal:

Here is an example of the white marble design. This one is 40cm x 15cm:

These come in different sizes so you can mix and match! Prices start from $29.95.

Aren’t they lovely?

Find out more about the Mezze collection from Maxwell & Williams.

