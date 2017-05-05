Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Lifestyle, Recipes and Home Reviews

You are here: Home / Featured Lifestyle / Mother’s Day: Maxwell and Williams “Mezze”

Mother’s Day: Maxwell and Williams “Mezze”

by Leave a Comment

When you give a gift from Maxwell & Williams, you are giving something of quality which will last and last. While I can always find something I like from the brand, their Mother’s Day gift ideas this year are extra special.

The Mezze collection of platters is handcrafted which gives a touch of unique luxury to any table. The pieces are made from natural marble and slate and they are all one of a kind.

These serving platters come with gold coloured handles and are perfect to accompany a Mother’s Day lunch, or breakfast!!


This is the 30cm x 20cm slate tray in charcoal:

Here is an example of the white marble design. This one is 40cm x 15cm:

These come in different sizes so you can mix and match! Prices start from $29.95.

Aren’t they lovely?

Find out more about the Mezze collection from Maxwell & Williams.

You May Also Like:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

May 2017
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Read previous post:
Mother’s Day: Hallmark Cards

Every Mother's Day gift deserves the perfect card, and this year you can put the right words inside a beautiful...

Close