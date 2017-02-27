Recipe: Pilaf Stuffed Capsicum

From Maxwell & Williams, photo shows their Swank range.

This warm and satisfying recipe from Melbourne food blogger George Eats is delicious served with a light salad, or as a side to a heartier main. Gluten free and full of nutrients, these tasty Mediterranean inspired stuffed capsicum are the perfect adornment for our luxurious Swank platters.

Ingredients

4 medium red capsicums

50g butter

½ cup jasmine rice

1 ¼ cup vegetable stock

1 tablespoon garam masala

½ teaspoon cumin

1 fennel, chopped

1 shallot (roughly 10g, chopped)

1 date, chopped

Generous salt and pepper

½ cup pomegranate arils, or to taste

Coriander and toasted almonds, to serve

Method

1. Take a medium sized saucepan. Add butter, shallot and fennel, and place it over a medium heat. Cook until the vegetables become translucent, and then add the spices, date, salt, and pepper.

2. Stir until the spices are fragrant. Add the rice, and stir thoroughly so all grains are coated. Once coated, pour the stock over the rice while stirring, turning the heat to high.

3. Place a lid on the rice and stir intermittently for about 10-15 minutes, or until the majority of the liquid has been absorbed. Once the rice is mostly cooked, remove it from the heat and put the lid back on. Set aside.

4. Turn the oven to 180 degrees Celsius, and prepare the capsicums. Slice the top off each capsicum, and remove all seeds and inner stem. Spray the capsicums generously with olive oil.

5. Stir the pomegranate arils and a handful of coriander into the pilaf, and then divide the mixture between the four capsicums, packing them generously.

6. Pop the capsicums into the oven and cook for 20-30 minutes, until they have started to soften slightly but still hold their shape.

7. Top each capsicum with extra pomegranate arils, coriander and chopped toasted almonds.

