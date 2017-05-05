Recipe: Persimmon, Burrata and Pistachio Salad

Today we have another recipe for Permissions Australia, this was created by Lyndi Cohen.

A delicious, fresh and healthy dish featuring sweet persimmons, perfect to serve for starters or enjoy as a side salad with a BBQ.

Serves: 2 as a side salad

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 ripe sweet persimmon

1 round burrata cheese*

50g pistachio nuts

Seeds from ¼ pomegranate

¼ cup of mint leaves

Balsamic glaze to serve

*This salad is equally delicious and healthy with a bocconcini or feta cheese instead of burrata!

Method

1. Remove persimmon Calyx (stem), rinse well and then thinly slice the fruit from top to bottom (about 3mm thick). Gently lay persimmon rounds onto a serving platter along with the fresh mint leaves.

2. Tear apart the burrata cheese, adding it to the platter.

3. Finish with pistachio nuts and pomegranate seeds and serve with a balsamic reduction.

Tip: To make balsamic reduction, simply heat balsamic vinegar in a saucepan over medium low heat until it vinegar has reduced to at least half the original amount.

You May Also Like: