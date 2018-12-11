Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Lifestyle, Recipes and Home Reviews

SaveSave

You are here: Home / LIVING / Palm Beach Collection Candles

Palm Beach Collection Candles

by Leave a Comment

More candles for Christmas we say! This time our heart is melting for the cuties from Palm Beach Collection. Stripes are in, and so, we choose the Summer Bellini Scented Soy Candle and the Winter Pine Mini Christmas Candle.

Summer Bellini is refreshing, it reminds us of fruit tingles. It has top notes of green, orange and mandarin, a heart of peach, strawberry and apple, and a base of vanilla and raspberry. 

This quality candle will give you up to 80 hours of burn time. It comes in a sweet striped box which is all ready for gifting. RRP $39.95


Then, we have the Winter Pine Christmas Mini Candle, which comes in a striped triangle box. A little bit like a Christmas tree. Inside is a 70g design with up to 15 hours burn time.

This one is a bit more woody with top notes of bergamot, orange, cassis and fig. To the heart is lily of the valley, jasmine, strawberry, and lavender. And, at the base is musk, vanilla, clove, cardamom and cinnamon. RRP $16.95

Put some loveliness in their stockings this year. You can visit the online store for these and many more beautiful gift ideas, inspired by Palm Beach in Sydney.

#gifted #christmas2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

December 2018
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  
Read previous post:
Carrol Boyes Tea Pot Man

If you are looking for a Christmas gift idea which is both practical and artistic, look no further than the...

Close