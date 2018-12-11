Palm Beach Collection Candles

More candles for Christmas we say! This time our heart is melting for the cuties from Palm Beach Collection. Stripes are in, and so, we choose the Summer Bellini Scented Soy Candle and the Winter Pine Mini Christmas Candle.

Summer Bellini is refreshing, it reminds us of fruit tingles. It has top notes of green, orange and mandarin, a heart of peach, strawberry and apple, and a base of vanilla and raspberry.

This quality candle will give you up to 80 hours of burn time. It comes in a sweet striped box which is all ready for gifting. RRP $39.95

Then, we have the Winter Pine Christmas Mini Candle, which comes in a striped triangle box. A little bit like a Christmas tree. Inside is a 70g design with up to 15 hours burn time.

This one is a bit more woody with top notes of bergamot, orange, cassis and fig. To the heart is lily of the valley, jasmine, strawberry, and lavender. And, at the base is musk, vanilla, clove, cardamom and cinnamon. RRP $16.95

Put some loveliness in their stockings this year. You can visit the online store for these and many more beautiful gift ideas, inspired by Palm Beach in Sydney.

#gifted #christmas2018