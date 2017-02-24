Recipe: Banana Split

Banana splits are easy to make at home and only have a few ingredients. This sweet treat is balanced by the healthy goodness of Australian Bananas.

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

 6 bananas (1 ½ per person)

 1-2 scoops vanilla ice cream per person

 200 ml or 1 cup of chocolate sauce

 200 ml whipped cream

 ¼ cup peanuts, crushed

 6 cherries or raspberries to put on top

 ½ lemon

Method

1. Place the glasses you are going to use in the freezer while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.

2. Whip the cream and put into the fridge until needed.

3. Slice up 5 bananas and place into a bowl.

4. Squeeze the lemon juice over the bananas to stop them browning.

5. Cut the last banana in half and then down the centre so you have 4 “tongue” length pieces of banana for the top of your glasses.

6. Remove the chilled glasses and divide the chocolate sauce between them, pouring into the bottom and reserving a little for the top of the banana splits to finish.

7. Next add a spoon of cream, then the chopped bananas.

8. Add the ice cream, if the glasses are tall you may need two scoops per person.

9. Top with a little more cream, then the remaining chocolate sauce, crushed nuts and finally the cherry or raspberry.

10. Place the sliced banana in the side of the glass standing up.

Recipe courtesy of Australian Bananas

