Recipe: Freshly shucked oysters with eschalot cabernet vinegar and caper/gherkin relish

Love oysters or want to impress at your next dinner party? Then you will love this recipe which is courtesy of Darren Taylor Catering.

Serves 6

Ingredients

Oysters

36 freshly shucked Sydney Rock or Pacific oysters

Eschalot/cabernet vinegar

100ml good quality cabernet or red wine vinegar

3 eschalots, peeled and finely diced

Freshly ground black pepper

Caper/gherkin relish

1 x tablespoon of capers, finely diced

4 cornichons (very small gherkins), finely diced

Lemon zest

½ eschalot, peeled and finely diced

Extra virgin olive oil

Freshly picked chervil finely chopped

Method

Eschalot/cabernet vinegar

Mix the eschalots in a bowl with enough vinegar to cover it Season with freshly ground black pepper Place into a small bowl

Caper/gherkin relish

In a bowl mix together the capers, cornichons, eschalot, chervil and enough lemon zest to taste Pour in a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil Place into a small bowl

To serve

Serve the oysters on a platter with the eschalot/cabernet vinegar and caper/gherkin relish on the side for guests to help themselves

MORE ABOUT DARREN TAYLOR…

Darren Taylor’s career began in 1975, undertaking a four year apprenticeship at the American National Club in Sydney. He spent the next ten years developing his skills under several world-renowned chefs, including Mark Armstrong, Patric Juillet, Anders Ousback and Tony Bilson. Following a one year stint in France working at the 3-star Michelin restaurant Restaurant Triosgros, Darren returned to Australia to open Bilson’s [now Quay Restaurant] and went on to receive awards for his cuisine at several popular restaurants, including Restaurant Fine Bouche. In 1992 Darren established The Burton Street Restaurant and then went on to join Amando Percuoco at Buon Ricordo. Most notably, Darren joined forces with Miccal Cummins to launch award-winning catering brand Gastronomy: The Art and Science of Food in 1998 [awarded Restaurant & Catering Industry Association (RCA) Caterer of the Year 2002-2006]. The brand set a new benchmark for quality and creativity, gaining an enviable reputation for its ability to delivery culinary solutions for every occasion and its commitment to fine food, wine and service. Darren has also lectured in Event Management at the University of Technology Sydney and has been approached by RCA CEO Robert Goldman to teach and lecture in food and hospitality around regional NSW on behalf of Restaurant and Catering NSW.

