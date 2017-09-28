Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Lifestyle, Recipes and Home Reviews

Recipe: BBQ Rack of Lamb with Mango Chilli Lime Salad

This BBQ Rack of Lamb with Mango Chilli Lime Salad is sure to be a hit with dinner guests. Recipe courtesy of Australian Mangoes.

Serves: 4

15 minutes preparation time, and 20 minutes cooking time


Ingredients:

  • 1 rack of lamb with 6 chops*
  • 150g softened butter
  • 100g mango pulp
  • 2 cloves garlic, peeled
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 bunch parsley washed and dried
  • 3 mangoes
  • Handful mint leaves
  • ½ red onion, peeled
  • ½ long red chilli

*Ask the butcher to trim the thick fat layer from the top of the lamb.

Method:

  1. Pre heat the oven to 180°C
  2. Pick the parsley leaves and chop finely with a sharp knife. Place onto a large dinner plate
  3. Combine the softened butter with the mango pulp, garlic, salt and pepper until smooth
  4. Spread this thickly onto the lamb with a knife until it’s evenly covered, then press the lamb onto the parsley to make a green crust
  5. Place the lamb into the hot oven and bake for 20 minutes, then remove and allow to rest for a further 10 minutes
  6. While the meat is resting prepare the salad. Hedgehog a mango and remove the squares with a small sharp knife
  7. Slice the onion as finely as possible then rinse under hot water from the tap to remove some of the strong onion flavour
  8. Remove the seeds from the chilli with a teaspoon and slice as finely as you can
  9. Place all salad ingredients into a bowl with the mint leaves and lightly dress with 2 tablespoons of good quality extra virgin olive oil, and season with salt and pepper
  10. Slice the lamb into cutlets and divide onto 4 plates. Serve with the mango salad on the side

