Recipe: BBQ Rack of Lamb with Mango Chilli Lime Salad

This BBQ Rack of Lamb with Mango Chilli Lime Salad is sure to be a hit with dinner guests. Recipe courtesy of Australian Mangoes.
Serves: 4
15 minutes preparation time, and 20 minutes cooking time
Ingredients:
- 1 rack of lamb with 6 chops*
- 150g softened butter
- 100g mango pulp
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled
- Salt and pepper
- 1 bunch parsley washed and dried
- 3 mangoes
- Handful mint leaves
- ½ red onion, peeled
- ½ long red chilli
*Ask the butcher to trim the thick fat layer from the top of the lamb.
Method:
- Pre heat the oven to 180°C
- Pick the parsley leaves and chop finely with a sharp knife. Place onto a large dinner plate
- Combine the softened butter with the mango pulp, garlic, salt and pepper until smooth
- Spread this thickly onto the lamb with a knife until it’s evenly covered, then press the lamb onto the parsley to make a green crust
- Place the lamb into the hot oven and bake for 20 minutes, then remove and allow to rest for a further 10 minutes
- While the meat is resting prepare the salad. Hedgehog a mango and remove the squares with a small sharp knife
- Slice the onion as finely as possible then rinse under hot water from the tap to remove some of the strong onion flavour
- Remove the seeds from the chilli with a teaspoon and slice as finely as you can
- Place all salad ingredients into a bowl with the mint leaves and lightly dress with 2 tablespoons of good quality extra virgin olive oil, and season with salt and pepper
- Slice the lamb into cutlets and divide onto 4 plates. Serve with the mango salad on the side
