Recipe: Grilled Junee Lamb Cutlets with Rosemary and Olives

This Grilled Junee Lamb Cutlets with Rosemary and Olives recipe is courtesy of Darren Taylor Catering. Try this one for your next BBQ.

Serves 6

Ingredients

24 Junee lamb cutlets

Extra virgin olive oil

Freshly picked rosemary finely chopped

100g Kalamata olives, stones removed, roughly chopped

Sprinkle of good quality cabernet or red wine vinegar.

1/4 x eschalots, peeled and finely diced

Extra virgin olive oil

Orange zest

Freshly ground black pepper

Pink salt

Method

Place the lamb cutlets into a bowl with extra virgin olive oil and rosemary Marinate for 6 hours In a bowl mix together the Kalamata olives, a sprinkle of cabernet or red wine vinegar, eschalots, orange zest to taste, extra virgin olive oil and freshly ground black pepper Taste if it needs salt Place in a bowl to serve Heat up BBQ Drain the lamb cutlets of oil Place on the hot flatbed of the BBQ. After 4 minutes turn and place on the open flame grill for a further 2 minutes Let the cutlets rest for 5 minutes Serve on a platter with olive relish on the side

An ideal accompaniment is a Tuscan Panzanella salad.

MORE ABOUT DARREN TAYLOR…

Darren Taylor’s career began in 1975, undertaking a four year apprenticeship at the American National Club in Sydney. He spent the next ten years developing his skills under several world-renowned chefs, including Mark Armstrong, Patric Juillet, Anders Ousback and Tony Bilson. Following a one year stint in France working at the 3-star Michelin restaurant Restaurant Triosgros, Darren returned to Australia to open Bilson’s [now Quay Restaurant] and went on to receive awards for his cuisine at several popular restaurants, including Restaurant Fine Bouche. In 1992 Darren established The Burton Street Restaurant and then went on to join Amando Percuoco at Buon Ricordo. Most notably, Darren joined forces with Miccal Cummins to launch award-winning catering brand Gastronomy: The Art and Science of Food in 1998 [awarded Restaurant & Catering Industry Association (RCA) Caterer of the Year 2002-2006]. The brand set a new benchmark for quality and creativity, gaining an enviable reputation for its ability to delivery culinary solutions for every occasion and its commitment to fine food, wine and service. Darren has also lectured in Event Management at the University of Technology Sydney and has been approached by RCA CEO Robert Goldman to teach and lecture in food and hospitality around regional NSW on behalf of Restaurant and Catering NSW.

