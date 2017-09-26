Recipe: Caramelised Chicken and Mango Stir Fry

Now the weather is heating up, it is time to mix it up in the kitchen. This recipe for Caramelised Chicken and Mango Stir Fry is fresh and light and doesn’t take long to make.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup lime juice
- ¼ cup sweet chilli sauce
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 500g chicken tenderloins
- 200g broccolini, cut into 4cm pieces
- 1 onion, cut into wedges
- 400g baby bok choy leaves
- 2 mangoes, peeled, seeded, sliced
- ¼ cup torn fresh mint leaves
- ¼ cup torn coriander leaves
Method:
- Combine the juice with the chilli, soy and hoisin sauces. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a wok or large non-stick frying pan, add the chicken, cook over high heat for 1 minute on each side or until lightly browned.
- Add the sauce mixture and continue cooking for 1 minute or until just cooked through. Remove from the wok and set aside.
- Heat the remaining oil in the wok, add the broccolini and onion and stir-fry for 3 minutes. Add the bok choy and stir-fry until the vegetables are tender. Stir in the reserved chicken and sauces and the mango, mint and coriander.
Note: Delicious served with egg or rice noodles
Recipe courtesy of Australian Mangoes
