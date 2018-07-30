Recipe: Cacao, Peanut and Banana Plant Milk Smoothie

Dr Joanna McMillan is the Nutritional Advisor for Freedom Foods, and today she shares her recipe for this Cacao, Peanut and Banana Plant Milk Smoothie. This smoothie is perfect for a post-workout plant-based protein shake, or a nutritious after school snack for the kids!

It only takes 2 minutes to whip this one up…enjoy!

Serves 1

Time: 2 mins

Ingredients

1 cup Original Like Milk

50g peanut butter

1 tb cacao powder

1 ripe fresh or frozen banana

Method

Blitz ingredients together in a blender until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy!