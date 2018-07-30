Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine



Recipe: Cacao, Peanut and Banana Plant Milk Smoothie

Dr Joanna McMillan is the Nutritional Advisor for Freedom Foods, and today she shares her recipe for this Cacao, Peanut and Banana Plant Milk Smoothie. This smoothie is perfect for a post-workout plant-based protein shake, or a nutritious after school snack for the kids! 

It only takes 2 minutes to whip this one up…enjoy!

Serves 1 


Time: 2 mins 

Ingredients 

  • 1 cup Original Like Milk 
  • 50g peanut butter 
  • 1 tb cacao powder 
  • 1 ripe fresh or frozen banana 

Method 

Blitz ingredients together in a blender until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy! 

