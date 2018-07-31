Recipe: Spinach, Tomato and Parmesan Frittata

Most of us have eggs in the fridge, and this recipe for Spinach, Tomato and Parmesan Frittata is perfect for any meal. This is a quick and easy dish with classic flavours:

Ingredients

6 large eggs

1/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon fresh thyme

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups loosely packed chopped fresh spinach

4 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon TABASCO Sauce

1/3 cup diced tomatoes, seeds removed

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Method

In a small bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, thyme and salt. Melt butter in a 10 inch / 25 cm ovenproof shallow pan over medium heat. Add spinach and sauté until just wilted, about 1 minute.

Whisk TABASCO Sauce into egg mixture, lower heat to medium-low, and pour in eggs.

Cook for 2 minutes, stir, and continue cooking until bottom is set, about 2 more minutes. Sprinkle the top with chopped tomato and cheese.

Place skillet under a grill and cook until frittata is golden. Let sit for 5 minutes and serve.

It is TABASCO®’s 150th year anniversary this year and Australia is a big part of the global celebrations to mark this milestone for the popular hot sauce. They are all about the 3.7mL, pocket rocket sized Tabasco that holds exactly 720 drops to spice up your meals on the go.