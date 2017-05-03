Recipe: Cheesy Ham and Pineapple Tray Sliders

If you are looking for a hot dinner option without the fuss, these cheesy ham and pineapple tray sliders are your answer – the perfect balance between oozing melted cheese and sweet pineapple.
Makes 6 Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 10-12 minutes
Ingredients
- 6 bread rolls (you can use sourdough, multigrain or wholemeal rolls)
- 12 slices cheddar cheese
- 300g ham off the bone, shaved
- 1 small pineapple, peeled, sliced thinly and cored
- A few sprigs sage
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Tomato sauce, to serve, optional
Tip: Fancy it up with some prosciutto instead of the ham! If you can’t find fresh sage, use 1 tablespoon dried sage or some coriander instead, it marries really well with pineapple.
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C fan-forced).
Slice rolls in half across. Place bottom pieces closely together inside a baking dish or tray. Top each with ham, 2-3 thin pineapple slices, cheddar and 2-3 sage leaves per roll. Cover with the other half of the bun, place a sage leaf on top and brush the tops with butter.
Place in the oven and bake for 10-12 minutes or until the tops are golden and cheese melted. Serve immediately with tomato sauce on the side.
Recipe courtesy of Australian Pineapples
