Recipe: Cheesy Ham and Pineapple Tray Sliders

If you are looking for a hot dinner option without the fuss, these cheesy ham and pineapple tray sliders are your answer – the perfect balance between oozing melted cheese and sweet pineapple.

Makes 6 Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 10-12 minutes

Ingredients

 6 bread rolls (you can use sourdough, multigrain or wholemeal rolls)

 12 slices cheddar cheese

 300g ham off the bone, shaved

 1 small pineapple, peeled, sliced thinly and cored

 A few sprigs sage

 2 tablespoons olive oil

 Tomato sauce, to serve, optional

Tip: Fancy it up with some prosciutto instead of the ham! If you can’t find fresh sage, use 1 tablespoon dried sage or some coriander instead, it marries really well with pineapple.

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C fan-forced).

Slice rolls in half across. Place bottom pieces closely together inside a baking dish or tray. Top each with ham, 2-3 thin pineapple slices, cheddar and 2-3 sage leaves per roll. Cover with the other half of the bun, place a sage leaf on top and brush the tops with butter.

Place in the oven and bake for 10-12 minutes or until the tops are golden and cheese melted. Serve immediately with tomato sauce on the side.

Recipe courtesy of Australian Pineapples

