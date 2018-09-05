Recipe: Lychee Ginger Rose High Ball

To celebrate the first week of spring, (and the fact that summer is now just around the corner!) the team at Buderim Ginger have come up with a delicious Lychee Ginger Rose High Ball to toast to the warmer months with your favourite redhead.

Ingredients:

4 muddled lychees

45ml Gin

15ml Lychee Liqueur

7.5ml Rose syrup

15ml Lime juice

Topped with Buderim Ginger Beer

Method:

STEP 1 Combine all ingredients and stir

STEP 2 Serve in a high ball glass over crushed ice

STEP 3 Garnish with a Mint Spring and an Orange Wedge

Ginger Beer lovers and friends can sip on the iconic Buderim Ginger Beer at this year’s Buderim Ginger Pride Rally. Now celebrating its third year, the rally will be coming home to the gingeriest place on earth and home to everything ginger – The Ginger Factory in Yandina, Sunshine Coast in Queensland.

This year, gingers will enjoy entertainment in the form of blues and soul music, from Blues Arcadia in addition to a whole host of ginger-themed stalls, competitions and activities, including a ginger garden (serving Buderim Ginger Beer), ginger beer pong, ginger pride photobooth, ginger kids zones with face painting and balloon artists, and prizes awarded for the best pre-made gingerbread houses.

The annual rally will be held on 6th October at The Ginger Factory, an iconic Sunshine Coast tourism attraction and home of Buderim Ginger. Registrations are now open, and the rally will kick off at 10.30am with all walkers treated to a Buderim Ginger Energy Rehydration Station to cool down post walk.

For more information, and to register for the event visit: http://www.thegingernet.com/ginger-pride-rally