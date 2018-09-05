Recipe: Blueberry and Chia Breakfast Pudding

Spring is here and the warmer weather often brings the desire for lighter meals. This recipe for Blueberry and Chia Breakfast Pudding will help you to kick start your day with a burst of goodness. This one is vegetarian and the recipe will serve two.

Ingredients

Chia Pudding

1 1/4 cups (310 ml) milk

1 teaspoon honey

4 cardamom pods, split

1/3 cup (40 g) chia seeds

1 tablespoon finely chopped pistachios

Blueberry, Vanilla and Rosewater jam

2 x 125 g punnets blueberries

2 teaspoons honey, plus extra to drizzle (optional)

1 1/ 2 teaspoons rosewater

1/2 vanilla bean, seeds scraped

Method

To make the blueberry jam, combine the blueberries, honey, rosewater and vanilla in a small saucepan. Set over low heat and gently simmer for 5–10 minutes, until the blueberries soften and begin to collapse to make a chunky jam. Set aside to cool.

Meanwhile to prepare the chia pudding, heat the milk, honey and cardamom together in a small saucepan over low-medium heat for 3–4 minutes, or until it reaches scalding point. Set aside to infuse for 10 minutes.

Strain the milk into a medium bowl, add the chia seeds and stir to combine. Set aside for 10­–15 minutes, stirring occasionally to break up any lumps, until the seeds absorb the liquid and swell to make a thick pudding consistency. Add the pistachios and stir to combine.

To assemble, place a large spoonful of the jam into the base of two serving glasses or bowls. Cover with the chia pudding and spoon over the remaining jam. Top with a dollop of yoghurt and sprinkle with toasted flaked almonds and pistachios. Drizzle with honey for additional sweetness if desired.

Courtesy of Australian Blueberries