Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Lifestyle, Recipes and Home Reviews

You are here: Home / DRINK / Recipe: Old Fashioned Banana Milkshake

Recipe: Old Fashioned Banana Milkshake

by Leave a Comment

Everyone loves a cool milkshake on a summer’s day and it’s easy to make a healthy option with the addition of Australian Bananas. Packed with natural sugars and calcium, a banana milkshake provides the perfect long-lasting energy boost.

Makes 2 glasses


Ingredients

  •  2 bananas, cut into pieces
  •  2 cups or 500 ml of milk
  •  2 scoops of vanilla ice cream
  •  1 teaspoon vanilla essence
  •  2 tablespoons honey
  •  optional 1 teaspoon nutmeg

Method

1. Combine all the ingredients except the nutmeg in a high speed blender or milkshake maker until thick and smooth.

2. Sprinkle the top of the milkshakes with nutmeg before serving.

Alternative Options

  •  Use any type of milk you like including dairy free.
  •  Use agave or maple syrup if preferred.

Recipe courtesy of Australian Bananas’

You May Also Like:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  
Read previous post:
Recipe: BBQ Yamba Prawns

We have another recipe courtesy of Darren Taylor Catering, this one is for prawn fans! If you ever wanted to master the...

Close