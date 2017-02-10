Recipe: Old Fashioned Banana Milkshake

Everyone loves a cool milkshake on a summer’s day and it’s easy to make a healthy option with the addition of Australian Bananas. Packed with natural sugars and calcium, a banana milkshake provides the perfect long-lasting energy boost.
Makes 2 glasses
Ingredients
- 2 bananas, cut into pieces
- 2 cups or 500 ml of milk
- 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla essence
- 2 tablespoons honey
- optional 1 teaspoon nutmeg
Method
1. Combine all the ingredients except the nutmeg in a high speed blender or milkshake maker until thick and smooth.
2. Sprinkle the top of the milkshakes with nutmeg before serving.
Alternative Options
- Use any type of milk you like including dairy free.
- Use agave or maple syrup if preferred.
‘Recipe courtesy of Australian Bananas’
