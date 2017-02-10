Recipe: Old Fashioned Banana Milkshake

Everyone loves a cool milkshake on a summer’s day and it’s easy to make a healthy option with the addition of Australian Bananas. Packed with natural sugars and calcium, a banana milkshake provides the perfect long-lasting energy boost.

Makes 2 glasses

Ingredients

 2 bananas, cut into pieces

 2 cups or 500 ml of milk

 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream

 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

 2 tablespoons honey

 optional 1 teaspoon nutmeg

Method

1. Combine all the ingredients except the nutmeg in a high speed blender or milkshake maker until thick and smooth.

2. Sprinkle the top of the milkshakes with nutmeg before serving.

Alternative Options

 Use any type of milk you like including dairy free.

 Use agave or maple syrup if preferred.

‘Recipe courtesy of Australian Bananas’

