Recipe: Roasted Cauliflower and Macadamia Salad

This recipe for Roasted Cauliflower and Macadamia Salad is courtesy of Australian Macadamias. Enjoy:

Serves 4

Roasted cauliflower and macadamias make a great combination, each bringing their own qualities to the party. The salty crunch of the nuts complements the soft tenderness of the cauliflower. This salad is great served alongside rare roasted beef and crispy potatoes.

Ingredients

Salad dressing

2-3 anchovy fillets (or to taste)

1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

¼ cup macadamia oil

¼ cup light olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice (or to taste)

salt and black pepper to taste

Cauliflower and macadamias

1 cauliflower, cut into bite size florets

1 tablespoon macadamia oil

1 teaspoon salt

¾ cup macadamias, roughly chopped in halves

Salad

100g small green beans, blanched

2-3 cups baby kale leaves

½ cup basil leaves

1 punnet micro sprouts

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1-2 teaspoons macadamia oil

1 teaspoon salt flakes

Method

For the dressing, place the anchovies in a bowl and crush to a paste with the back of a spoon. Add the egg yolk and mustard and whisk until egg yolk appears pale. Gradually whisk in combined oils until the mixture thickens and emulsifies. Whisk in lemon juice and season to taste with salt and pepper.

For the cauliflower and macadamias, preheat oven to 180°C. Place the cauliflower in a single layer on a baking tray and drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with half the salt and roast for 15-20 minutes, until the cauliflower is tender and just starting to caramelize. Remove from the oven and place on a serving tray. Meanwhile, place the macadamias on tray, sprinkle with remaining salt and roast for 10 minutes, until golden. Remove and cool slightly before adding to the tray with the cauliflower.

For the salad, combine the beans, kale, basil and micro sprouts in a bowl and toss lightly with lemon juice, macadamia oil and salt flakes. Adjust seasoning to taste. Toss together gently with the roasted cauliflower and macadamias and serve drizzled with the dressing.

You May Also Like: