Recipe: Sticky Beef Ribs with Macadamia Bulgolgi Sauce

This dish is a macadamia extravaganza using macadamias in both the sauce and the sprinkle and macadamia oil in the dressing. Bulgolgi sauce is a macadamia twist on a traditional Korean sauce and equally delicious when used as a marinade or for dipping these delicious sticky beef ribs.

Serves 6

Ingredients

Ribs

1.8 kg beef short ribs, cut into 7cm pieces

5cm piece ginger, sliced

4 cloves garlic

1 onion, quartered

1/3 cup soy sauce

Macadamia bulgolgi sauce

½ cup roasted macadamias

2 tablespoons Korean bean paste

1 tablespoon crushed chilli paste (sambal oelek), or to taste

2-3 cloves garlic, peeled

¼ cup rice wine

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons caster sugar, or to taste

3 tablespoons macadamia oil

Macadamia, chilli and coconut sprinkle

¼ cup raw macadamias, finely chopped

¼ cup shredded coconut

1 tablespoon crushed dried chilli, or to taste

2 teaspoons macadamia oil

Macadamia oil and lime dressing

¼ cup macadamia oil

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1-2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon lime zest, finely grated

2 tablespoons lime juice

½ teaspoon sugar

salt to taste

Crisp vegetable, watercress and herb salad*

watercress or salad leaves

daikon, julienned

cucumber, julienned

enoki mushrooms, julienned

coriander leaves

Method

Place the ribs in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to the boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Skim any scum that rises to the surface, add remaining ingredients and continue to simmer for 1½ hours. Remove ribs and set aside on a baking tray in a single layer, reserving ¼ cup of cooking liquid.

Make the Bulgolgi sauce by placing all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and processing until smooth. Add more sugar for a sweeter sauce and more chilli for a spicier sauce.

Preheat oven to 180°C. Mix half the bulgolgi sauce with the reserved cooking liquid and brush each rib generously. Place ribs in the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes, basting after 15 minutes with any leftover sauce, until the ribs are bubbling.

Meanwhile prepare the sprinkle by preheating oven to 180°C and combining all ingredients thoroughly in a bowl. Line a baking tray with baking paper and spread the sprinkle over in an even layer. Place in the oven and cook for 10-12 minutes, until golden.

For the dressing, place all ingredients in a jar and shake to combine. Place all salad ingredients in a bowl and toss through the dressing.

Serve the ribs with the sprinkle, salad and remaining bulgolgi sauce.

* You can use any crisp salad leaves, herbs and vegetables of your choice in this salad

Recipe courtesy of Australian Macadamias

