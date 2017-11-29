Tilley Le Sparkle Candles

If there is one thing that has got me excited this Christmas, it is the limited edition range of ‘Le Sparkle’ Candles from Tilley. I honestly don’t know why they are limited edition because they are so cute they deserve to be a permanent feature. But, no such luck, they are for the silly season only.

What am I raving about? From an Australian brand who has recently celebrated their 152 year anniversary, Tilley, comes 6 double wicked, soy candles packed in sparkly glass jars.

There are six festive scents with:

Mulberry Spice

Sugared Candy

Midnight Ember

Winterberry

Red Velvet

Eggnog

Each comes in a different coloured jar, packed with sparkle! They are a nice way to mix up traditionally clear glass jars and give a pop of colour to your home. These candles have been handcrafted and are 300g. The brand has thought of everything, as the Le Sparkles come beautifully packaged inside a gift box.

They smell and look divine and you will want to collect them all so you can reuse the jars!

These candles have an RRP of $29.99 each

Tilley products can be found in more than 300 independent retailers throughout Australia, New Zealand & the USA – in addition to its online store at tilleysoaps.com.au

