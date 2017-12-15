User Review: Ginger Rescue

Ginger is one of nature’s unsung heroes, it has been used for thousands of years by different cultures for its healing properties and it doesn’t hurt that it tastes good too.

The Ginger People have created quite a diverse range of ginger products available on the Australian market to aid in the holistic wellbeing of consumers. The newest addition to The Ginger People range is Ginger Rescue chewable ginger tablets.

Summer holidays are upon us and that means the season of travel and indulgence, for many it also means the season of travel sickness and over indulgence. We are in a time now where many people are again looking at natural alternatives to medications and ginger is an amazing herbal remedy that has been used for millenia.

Ginger has qualities that help alleviate all manner of digestive upsets and the new Ginger Rescue chewable tablets are going to be a tummy saver these holidays.

Ginger Rescue chewable tablets are available in Original and Mango and contain a massive 440mg and 200mg (respectively) per gram equivalent of fresh ginger.

Swallowing tablets and capsules can be quite difficult for some, especially for smaller people, and that just makes Ginger Rescue an even better option. Not only are they drug-free, Kosher free, gluten free, GMO free and vegan friendly but being chewable they are going to appeal to those who can’t swallow tablets. They don’t need water so they are the perfect on-the-go option and they come in a handy pocket-size packet.



RRP: $7.99 (per pack of 24)

The Ginger People range is stocked in Coles, IGA, Healthy Life, Go Vita and some leading independent supermarkets, health stores and pharmacies nationwide.

For more information and stockist details visit www.gingerpeople.com.au

Thanks to The Ginger People 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club members are trialing the Ginger Rescue tablets and you can read what they thought in the comments below.

