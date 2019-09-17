Crafter’s Union Rosé in a Can

Crafter’s Union has me drinking wine in a whole different way this week, as I’ve been testing their Rosé in a can. Wine in a can you say? Once you get past the novelty factor, it is actually still pretty amazing.

Picnics, BBQs, and get-togethers will no longer require you to bring your own glass, and these are easily recycled. The Rosé can is pretty in pink and has that lovely, shabby chic style of design to it. It contains 250ml of wine and 13.5% alcohol, which is equivalent to 2.7 standard drinks. I did feel a little tipsy after one can.

The drop itself is fruity and light, with a raspberry, watermelon, pomegranate mix. It is light pink in colour (OK so I did put some in a glass, I couldn’t help myself) and is the perfect summertime wine. Despite the fruitiness, it isn’t too sweet. I could drink this all afternoon without any complaints!

This variety comes from McLaren Vale in South Australia, and as a former Adelaide girl, the region is one of my favourites for wine. I will be hunting down more of these as they are handy to have in the fridge for those times when you don’t want to open a whole bottle.

If you aren’t a Rosé person, there is also a Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Gris from New Zealand, as well as a Shiraz from McLaren Vale in the range.

For more information please visit Crafter’s Union: https://au.craftersunionwines.com/products/cans/

Please drink responsibly.