Believe it or not, you’re not alone in your struggle with low self-esteem. The majority of people have self-confidence issues. The difference is that some people show these insecurities and moments of self-doubt more prominently than others. Of course, that’s all well said and done but it doesn’t help you to tackle your own issues. You can hide your insecurities and pretend you’re okay but it doesn’t really matter what other people think if you’re still not happy in your skin or with the way you look in the mirror.

However, high self-esteem doesn’t have to be a pipe dream. The key is to start to love yourself more. This isn’t to say that you’ll never experience a moment of worry or doubt about your appearance again in your life, but there are certainly ways to increase the number of times you feel proud of your appearance rather than disheartened by it. If you’re ready to head down the path to a more confident “you” then here are some tips to help guide you towards a healthier appearance and state of mind.

Don’t slouch.

This might seem like a weird place to start in terms of advice but you’d be surprised by the extent to which posture can affect your appearance. Practice better posture at work and at home. It’s not just about sitting up straight in your chair whilst you’re at the office; work on standing taller, pulling your shoulder blades down and back, and lifting your chin so that you’re always staring ahead of you rather than at the ground.

All of these techniques will project an air of confidence to others but they’ll also gradually lead you a naturally-improved posture. Soon, you won’t have to think about it. In fact, you might find that you start to look in the mirror and feel proud of the person staring back at you. The appearance of confidence will lead you to genuinely feel more confident. It’s all about faking it until you make it but you’ll find that the hard work pays off.

Keep your face healthy.

We’re all critical of our own faces. You know your face better than anyone else, so every blemish and every curve is accentuated in your mind. Whilst you should learn to love your skin and your shape, there’s nothing stopping you from keeping your face and skin as healthy as possible. Keeping well hydrated can reduce acne and other blemishes, so drinking lots of water. Of course, some facial creams can be helpful with regards to hydrating your skin too. It’s all about mastering moderation. When it comes to feeling more confident with the appearance of your face and your skin in general, you want to find a good balance between using beauty products and simply living the healthiest lifestyle you can.

You might also want to think about looking after your teeth. Most people strive for pearly whites but very few people care about whether their teeth are actually healthy or not. Whitening your teeth is great but you should also ensure you practice good dental hygiene. Not only will your teeth be healthier but they’ll look better when you smile in the mirror or pictures. You’ll be hitting two birds with one stone.

You could even consider treatment such as Invisalign if you’ve never thought about invisible braces before. It’s a good solution for those who want straighter teeth but are self-conscious and worried about the idea of noticeable braces. The point is that there are many options out there in terms of looking after your teeth and face, in general. The key is to start looking after your health and your appearance will look after itself.

Work on positive motivation.

Often, the worst critic or bully with regards to your appearance is… you. You need to learn to emphasize the positive things about your body over the negatives. If you want to feel more inspired to exercise or eat well then it needs to feel like a mission to improve yourself and make yourself happier or healthier rather than simply caving into pressure from the voices inside your head or from friends and family. You have to be doing this for positive reasons. The end goal needs to involve feeling comfortable in your own skin rather than giving in to criticism.

High self-esteem is a hard thing to attain. You might have slip-ups along the way but the crucial thing to remember is that you have to do things for yourself. Learn to love yourself and live life in a way which is healthy. But remember that being healthy requires you to be happy too.

