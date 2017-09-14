Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Lifestyle, Recipes and Home Reviews

SaveSave

You are here: Home / RECIPES / Main Course / Chicken / Recipe: AYAM Chinese fried rice

Recipe: AYAM Chinese fried rice

by Leave a Comment

If you’re after something simple yet full of flavour, this Chinese fried rice recipe will be a weekly favourite. Mix it up and serve with prawns, chicken or pork and choose your choice of spice level.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes


Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients 

  • 1 ½ cups white long-grain rice
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 400g small cooked school prawns, peel and devein
  • 150g cooked chicken, sliced
  • ¼ cup AYAM Light Soya Sauce
  • 2 teaspoons AYAM Chilli Sauce (Hot)
  • 1 teaspoon AYAM Sesame Oil
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
  • 2 green onions, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method 

Cook the rice according to the instructions on the packet.

Heat the vegetable oil in a wok or frying-pan to medium, add the eggs and cook until just set, remove.

Add the prawns and chicken and stir-fry until hot. Add the soy sauce, chilli sauce, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, green onion and lemon juice and stir to combine.

Add the rice and stir-fry until hot. Slice the egg and serve with the rice.

Recipe courtesy of AYAM

You May Also Like:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  
Read previous post:
High Self-Esteem Doesn’t Have To Be A Pipe Dream

Believe it or not, you’re not alone in your struggle with low self-esteem. The majority of people have self-confidence issues....

Close