Recipe: AYAM Chinese fried rice

If you’re after something simple yet full of flavour, this Chinese fried rice recipe will be a weekly favourite. Mix it up and serve with prawns, chicken or pork and choose your choice of spice level.
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups white long-grain rice
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 400g small cooked school prawns, peel and devein
- 150g cooked chicken, sliced
- ¼ cup AYAM Light Soya Sauce
- 2 teaspoons AYAM Chilli Sauce (Hot)
- 1 teaspoon AYAM Sesame Oil
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
Method
Cook the rice according to the instructions on the packet.
Heat the vegetable oil in a wok or frying-pan to medium, add the eggs and cook until just set, remove.
Add the prawns and chicken and stir-fry until hot. Add the soy sauce, chilli sauce, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, green onion and lemon juice and stir to combine.
Add the rice and stir-fry until hot. Slice the egg and serve with the rice.
Recipe courtesy of AYAM
