Recipe: AYAM Chinese fried rice

If you’re after something simple yet full of flavour, this Chinese fried rice recipe will be a weekly favourite. Mix it up and serve with prawns, chicken or pork and choose your choice of spice level.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 ½ cups white long-grain rice

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 eggs, lightly beaten

400g small cooked school prawns, peel and devein

150g cooked chicken, sliced

¼ cup AYAM Light Soya Sauce

2 teaspoons AYAM Chilli Sauce (Hot)

1 teaspoon AYAM Sesame Oil

1 clove garlic, crushed

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

2 green onions, chopped

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method

Cook the rice according to the instructions on the packet.

Heat the vegetable oil in a wok or frying-pan to medium, add the eggs and cook until just set, remove.

Add the prawns and chicken and stir-fry until hot. Add the soy sauce, chilli sauce, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, green onion and lemon juice and stir to combine.

Add the rice and stir-fry until hot. Slice the egg and serve with the rice.

Recipe courtesy of AYAM

