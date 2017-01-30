Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

New: kikki.K “We Are All Creative”

I am just a little bit obsessed with kikki.K, and when I saw their upcoming range in my inbox this morning I just had to share.

It is titled “We Are All Creative”, and even if you don’t generally feel that way, this stationery will give off that creativity vibe. The collection features fluid lines, shapes, florals and bold colours with blue, red, light pink, light blue and silver foil.

Take a look at the following imagery and tell me you aren’t inspired:

Like what you see? The new 2017 kikki.K “We Are All Creative” collection will be available in store and online from February 2017.

