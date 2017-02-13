Recipe: Banana Bread with Coconut

This banana bread is the perfect afternoon treat that’s naturally sweet and packed with the nutritional goodness of nature’s long-lasting energy snack, Australian Bananas.

Ingredients

 3 large bananas, mashed

 150 gm or ¾ cup caster sugar

 2 eggs

 125 ml or ½ cup of oil

 200 ml or ¾ cup coconut milk

 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

 240 gm or 1 ½ cups plain flour

 80 gm or 1 cup of desiccated coconut

 2 teaspoons baking powder

 ½ teaspoon salt

 ½ cup flaked coconut to decorate

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 170°C.

2. Grease and line a large loaf tin (approx. 24 cm x 10 cm).

3. Mix the bananas, sugar, eggs, oil, coconut milk and vanilla essence in a bowl.

4. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, desiccated coconut and baking powder.

5. Combine the two mixtures and pour into the loaf tin.

6. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until a knife inserted in the centre comes out clean.

To make gluten free Banana Coconut Bread

Replace the plain flour with 1 ½ cups (160 gm) of gluten free flour and 1 cup of almond meal.

Recipe courtesy of Australian Bananas.

