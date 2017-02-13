Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Recipe: Banana Bread with Coconut

This banana bread is the perfect afternoon treat that’s naturally sweet and packed with the nutritional goodness of nature’s long-lasting energy snack, Australian Bananas.

Ingredients

  •  3 large bananas, mashed
  •  150 gm or ¾ cup caster sugar
  •  2 eggs
  •  125 ml or ½ cup of oil
  •  200 ml or ¾ cup coconut milk
  •  1 teaspoon vanilla essence
  •  240 gm or 1 ½ cups plain flour
  •  80 gm or 1 cup of desiccated coconut
  •  2 teaspoons baking powder
  •  ½ teaspoon salt
  •  ½ cup flaked coconut to decorate


Method

1. Preheat the oven to 170°C.

2. Grease and line a large loaf tin (approx. 24 cm x 10 cm).

3. Mix the bananas, sugar, eggs, oil, coconut milk and vanilla essence in a bowl.

4. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, desiccated coconut and baking powder.

5. Combine the two mixtures and pour into the loaf tin.

6. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until a knife inserted in the centre comes out clean.

To make gluten free Banana Coconut Bread

Replace the plain flour with 1 ½ cups (160 gm) of gluten free flour and 1 cup of almond meal.

Recipe courtesy of Australian Bananas.

