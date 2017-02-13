Recipe: Banana Bread with Coconut

This banana bread is the perfect afternoon treat that’s naturally sweet and packed with the nutritional goodness of nature’s long-lasting energy snack, Australian Bananas.
Ingredients
- 3 large bananas, mashed
- 150 gm or ¾ cup caster sugar
- 2 eggs
- 125 ml or ½ cup of oil
- 200 ml or ¾ cup coconut milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla essence
- 240 gm or 1 ½ cups plain flour
- 80 gm or 1 cup of desiccated coconut
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup flaked coconut to decorate
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 170°C.
2. Grease and line a large loaf tin (approx. 24 cm x 10 cm).
3. Mix the bananas, sugar, eggs, oil, coconut milk and vanilla essence in a bowl.
4. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, desiccated coconut and baking powder.
5. Combine the two mixtures and pour into the loaf tin.
6. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until a knife inserted in the centre comes out clean.
To make gluten free Banana Coconut Bread
Replace the plain flour with 1 ½ cups (160 gm) of gluten free flour and 1 cup of almond meal.
Recipe courtesy of Australian Bananas.
