Recipe: Banana, Carrot and Walnut Cake

Recipe: Banana, Carrot and Walnut Cake

Banana Cake is always a favourite, and this one has a twist with the addition of carrot and walnuts. Paired with a delicious cream cheese frosting, whip this up for something the whole family will love.

Serves: 8

Prep: 45 mins


Cooking: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients 

  •  4 eggs
  •  1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
  •  ¾ cup vegetable oil
  •  1¾ cups self-raising flour
  •  1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
  •  1 tsp nutmeg
  •  4 small Cavendish bananas, peeled
  •  1½ cups coarsely grated carrot
  •  ¾ cup walnuts, chopped
  •  1 Lady Finger banana, thinly sliced
  •  1 passionfruit, halved

 Cream cheese frosting 

  •  200g cream cheese, chopped, at room temperature
  •  1 cup icing sugar mixture

Method 

1. Preheat oven to 160°C fan forced. Grease and line base and sides of a 22cm round (base) cake pan.

2. Beat eggs, sugar and oil with an electric mixer on high speed for 3-4 minutes or until thick and creamy. Sift the flour, bicarb and nutmeg together over the egg mixture. Stir until combined.

3. Mash the Cavendish bananas with a fork (you should have 1 cup). Add to egg mixture with carrot and walnuts. Fold until just combined. Spread into prepared pan. Bake for 1 hour 15 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Stand in pan 15 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

4. To make the frosting, beat cream cheese with an electric mixer until smooth. Gradually add sugar spoonful at a time, beating until thick. Spread icing on the cake. Top with sliced lady finger banana and passionfruit pulp.

Recipe courtesy of Australian Bananas

