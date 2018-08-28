Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Recipe: Everyday Banana Breakfast Bruschetta

Want a breakfast bruschetta every day of the week? We have you covered with 7 days of delicious recipes courtesy of Australian Bananas. Yum!

Each Makes: 2  / Serves: 1 

Prep: 5 mins 


Cooking: 5 mins 

Ingredients 

Monday Morning 

  • 4 tsp vegemite 
  • 2 slices sourdough, toasted 
  • 1 large banana, peeled, sliced 
  • Maple syrup, to serve 

Tuesday Morning 

  • 2 tbs spreadable cream cheese 
  • 2 slices sourdough, toasted 
  • 1 large banana, peeled, sliced 
  • Toasted chopped pistachio, to serve 

Wednesday Morning 

  • 2 tbs date spread (see tip) 
  • 2 slices sourdough, toasted 
  • 1 large banana, peeled, sliced 
  • Toasted sesame seeds, to serve 

Thursday Morning 

  • 2 tbs spreadable ricotta 
  • 2 slices sourdough, toasted 
  • 1 large banana, peeled, sliced 
  • Cinnamon sugar, to serve (see tip) 

Friday Morning 

  • 2 tbs peanut butter 
  • 2 slices sourdough, toasted 
  • 1 large banana, peeled, sliced 
  • Honey, to serve 

Saturday Morning 

  • 2 tbs nutella 
  • 2 slices sourdough, toasted 
  • 1 large Banana, peeled, sliced 
  • Grated chocolate or cocoa powder, to serve 

Sunday Morning 

  • 2 tbs labneh (see tip) 
  • 2 slices sourdough, toasted 
  • 1 large banana, peeled, sliced 
  • 1 soft boiled egg, halved 
  • Dukkah, to serve 

Method

Monday

1. Spread the sourdough with vegemite.

2. Top with banana, drizzle with maple syrup.

Tuesday

1. Spread the sourdough with cream cheese.

2. Top with banana, sprinkle with pistachio.

Wednesday

1. Spread the sourdough with date spread.

2. Top with banana, sprinkle with sesame.

Thursday

1. Spread the sourdough with ricotta.

2. Top with banana, sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.

Friday

1. Spread the sourdough with peanut butter.

2. Top with banana, drizzle with honey.

Saturday

1. Spread the sourdough with nutella.

2. Top with banana, sprinkle with chocolate or cocoa.

Sunday

1. Spread the sourdough with labneh.

2. Top with banana and egg. Sprinkle with dukkah.

Tips

To make your own date spread; Roughly chop 8 Medjool dates. Place in a saucepan with 1/3 cup water. Simmer over medium heat for 5 minutes or until water has evaporated. Cool for 10 minutes then process in a food processor with 150g almond butter, 1 tsp vanilla and a pinch of sea salt until smooth.>

To make your own cinnamon sugar; Combine 2 tablespoons of caster sugar with 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon.

To make your own labneh; Spoon 1 of cup greek yoghurt into a sieve lined with muslin or a new clean chux. Sit over a bowl, cover and refrigerate for 2 – 4 hours until thick. It’s delicious with fruit salad, used as a spread on banana loaf, or blended with banana and ice for a summer smoothie.

