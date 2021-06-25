Recipe: Tagliolini with Zucchini Ricotta and Mint

Smeg stand mixer owners, this one is for you. Get set to whip up a delicious tanglionili with zucchini ricotta for dinner tonight.
Because nothing beats fresh, homemade pasta:
PASTA
- 4 cups (600g) 00 flour or bakers flour
- 6 eggs at room temperature
- 1 teaspoon fine salt
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon water
- Fine semolina or extra flour for dusting
- Sauce
- ¼ cup (60ml) olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 5 Zucchini flowers, sliced
- 200g ricotta
- 1 cup chopped mint
- 2 teaspoons grated lemon rind
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- ¼ cup pine nuts, toasted Mint leaves, to serve
METHOD
- Using the Smeg stand mixer fitted with the flat beater, mix flour, eggs, salt and olive oil until ingredients are well combined. Add water if needed – the dough should be firm.
- Replace the flat beater with the dough hook. Knead the dough for 5 minutes or until smooth and elastic. Wrap in plastic wrap; refrigerate 30 minutes.
- Divide dough into quarters; wrap three pieces in plastic. Shape one piece of dough into a rectangle narrower than the width of the pasta roller attachment.
- Insert the Smeg pasta roller in the attachment hub. Sprinkle the dough with a little extra flour to prevent sticking. Roll one piece of dough through the roller on its thickest setting. Fold short sides of dough into the centre and roll through the roller a few times until it is the width of the rollers. Repeat several times, adjusting the setting each time so the dough becomes thinner with each roll. Roll to the second thinnest or thinnest setting, depending on thickness required. Sprinkle pasta sheets with a little flour. Repeat with remaining dough.
- Insert the Smeg Tagliolini cutter in the attachment hub. Feed the sheets through the cutter; sprinkle with flour to prevent sticking and set aside.
- For sauce, heat olive oil in a large frying pan, add garlic and zucchini flowers; stir for 2 minutes or until soft.
- Meanwhile, cook tagliolini in boiling salted water for 2 minutes or until just tender. Drain, reserving ¼ cup of cooking water.
- Add drained pasta to zucchini mixture with reserved cooking water, ricotta, mint, lemon rind and lemon juice; stir until just heated through.
Season to taste and serve topped with pine nuts and mint leaves.
Recipe courtesy of Smeg
Hi, I’m Anna the Editor of Beauty and Lace. This website was my first baby and since its launch, I’ve gained three kids, a husband, and a puppy! We want to keep this space positive, we are all about sharing the things we love – and avoiding the things we don’t. Happy reading x