Tilley Limited Edition Black Orchid Range (Win It!)

Tilley has released a beautiful duo of Black Orchid sensations just in time for Mother’s Day. This includes a 300g triple scented soy candle, and an aromatic reed diffuser, both elegantly packaged with a splash of purple, white, and a touch of gold.

Tilley products are made in Australia, and they may look good but they smell even better. The black orchid scent is a little bit sweet without being overpowering. It reminds me a bit of that clean, fresh powder smell with a floral and spice twist.

The candle itself is a pale purple and sits inside a white glass jar. It is made from premium vegetable wax and has a double wick, and your home will smell divine as this creates a unique ambiance.

The reed diffuser is a safe way to have your home scented without the risk of fire. The rattan reeds are black and sit inside a classic white jar which will suit any home decor. This will last up to 6 months, but they do need to be rotated on a weekly basis.

Two products which are cleverly packaged and ready to gift, and will complement any home or office. Even better, they won’t break the bank with the candle coming in at RRP $29.95 and the reed diffuser at $24.95. There is free standard postage when you spend over $50, making this duo the perfect choice for any occasion. Shop these, and a range of other products online at Tilley Soaps

Guess, what? We are giving one lucky reader the chance to win this Tilley gift set featuring 1 x Black Orchid Candle and 1 x Black Orchid Reed Diffuser.

For your chance to win, tell us in the comments section below why this new fragrance range from Tilley appeals to you.

Competition closes 08/06/18 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.



