Tilley Limited Edition Black Orchid Range (Win It!)

Tilley has released a beautiful duo of Black Orchid sensations just in time for Mother’s Day. This includes a 300g triple scented soy candle, and an aromatic reed diffuser, both elegantly packaged with a splash of purple, white, and a touch of gold.
Tilley products are made in Australia, and they may look good but they smell even better. The black orchid scent is a little bit sweet without being overpowering. It reminds me a bit of that clean, fresh powder smell with a floral and spice twist.
The candle itself is a pale purple and sits inside a white glass jar. It is made from premium vegetable wax and has a double wick, and your home will smell divine as this creates a unique ambiance.
The reed diffuser is a safe way to have your home scented without the risk of fire. The rattan reeds are black and sit inside a classic white jar which will suit any home decor. This will last up to 6 months, but they do need to be rotated on a weekly basis.
Two products which are cleverly packaged and ready to gift, and will complement any home or office. Even better, they won’t break the bank with the candle coming in at RRP $29.95 and the reed diffuser at $24.95. There is free standard postage when you spend over $50, making this duo the perfect choice for any occasion. Shop these, and a range of other products online at Tilley Soaps
Guess, what? We are giving one lucky reader the chance to win this Tilley gift set featuring 1 x Black Orchid Candle and 1 x Black Orchid Reed Diffuser.
For your chance to win, tell us in the comments section below why this new fragrance range from Tilley appeals to you.
Competition closes 08/06/18 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.
Comments
Sharyn P says
Black orchid sounds like an exotic scent, not overbearing and would scent a room nicely, I’m always up for a new scent for my house!
Mandy Graham says
I’d love to try it. It sounds lovely.
Karen says
Black orchid sounds wonderful it would smell wonderful while I’m sitting by the fireplace reading on my one day of. Sounds heavenly
Anne Maree Peachey says
My Dad lives in Thailand as my Mum has passed away I try to visit him once a year. These fragrances will be an everyday reminder of beautiful Thailand.
I was a single Mum and my son is now an adult who lives in another state and as I do not get along with his wife, Mothers Day is not usually a happy day for me.
I would love to win this.
Rebecca Costa says
This Black Orchid sounds like the beauty and smell will make my home seem more sublime!
Ria says
I would love to win The Tilley Gift Set, using both products in my house will make it smell “delicious” and they are also a beautiful looking products.
Dancr says
This is One in a million, a hundred per Scent perfect for me, feminine, soft and seductive and a little bit special. Move over the LBD, here comes the LBO-h baby!
Carol MASON says
Black Orchid fragrance sounds sensual & relaxing just right for that night without the children
Melissa Beeton says
Beautiful smell and beautiful look
Jennifer Higgs says
I love the elegant look and black orchid sounds very exotic.
Tracey says
Black Orchid Seems like a way I could get the smell of something wonderful wafting in my house for all to enjoy. Bringing back memories of my childhood.
Cindy says
I recently bought cheaper diffusers and they are nearly out already, so silly! If these last 6 months or even less I’d be mad not to want one from Tilley
Lauren Hunt says
There is something about Black Orchid that I adore. It’s mysterious bewilders me, the scent better than a bargain in a department store. Tilley provides such divine enriching soaps. But this pack would provide this Mum with such imaginative hope.
meedee says
I would dearly love this set. Mum passed away after a 7yr battle with cancer a few years ago. One of her prides in life was her Orchid plants and every year when the first one would flower she would pick the flower and give it to my Grandmother who was always delighted. When ever i see Orchids it reminds me of both Mum and Gran. Im sure each time I burnt this candle I would think of them both.
Patricia Fullwood says
I’ve not heard of Black Orchid before so I can’t wait to try it, it sounds like it would be exotic and orchids always smell so beautiful I just love them.
Deborah says
I am sure the black orchid would smell beautiful and I have just the room I would love to display the candle and diffuser in
Sonya says
It had a lovely fragrance and I need that in my life!
maria says
Wow! Sounds very exotic. Would love to try it out. Thanks for the chance.
Karyn Gladwish says
An elegantly exotic presented package and with the smell of fresh powder with a floral and spice twist sounds divine! Love a reed diffuser as it is so safe with little ones around and the candle will be perfect for my time at bed time.
Emma Reed says
I’d love to try the black orchid scent, it sounds like it would be a nice change to the norm and be a lovely addition to any room
Christine L says
Black orchid is affluent, luxurious and mysterious. A beautiful sweet floral smell with a hint of spice to wow my senses! As an added bonus, the classic white glass jar for the soy candle and elegant white bottle and black reeds for the diffuser will compliment my interior.
Melanie Otto says
its such a sweet aroma that will be sure to cover the smell of whatever died up my dogs behind……
phil holt says
it sounds like a beautiful exotic scent that my mum would love for mothers day
Elly says
This diffuser looks amazing. It will be perfect for my mum. My mum loves special fragrances like this.
LynB says
Tilley Black Orchid candle and diffuser would be perfect for my mum – “Sweet with a floral and spicy twist” – sounds happy and fresh, like a day out in the sun.
Alison Humble says
Black Orchid sounds very exotic, I’m not sure I’ve smelt it before? I love the design and colours used, it would look fab in my house 🙂
Jacqui Ryan says
Wow these look so classy and would look the bomb in my bathroom reno. Not finished yet but I do have shelves!!
Mary Preston says
I am very curious as to what Black Orchid smells like. The Tilley gift set looks, and sounds, like something I would absolutely love to receive as a gift.
Nichole McKee says
Invigorating and uplifting makes for the perfect scent for myself please.
hellen waltham says
love trying new things, it makes me feel proud inside for been chosen to try them
mandy50 says
My mum used to grow the best orchids but sadly, I didn’t inherit that gift so these days anything I see that has orchid in it, it does remind me of my gorgeous mum. Plus I love anything that is purple. Tilley looks like another site that I will definitey visit also.