Recipe: AYAM Teriyaki beef

Get the kids excited for dinner with this classic favourite, serve it with rice or noodles for a quick and easy mid week meal.
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 500g beef fillet, thinly sliced
- 1 onion, cut into wedges
- 1 small red capsicum, sliced
- 1 small green capsicum, sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
- 1 tablespoon cornflour
- 1 cup unsalted chicken stock
- ¼ cup AYAM Teriyaki Sauce
- ¼ cup mirin
Method
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a wok or frying-pan until hot. Add half the beef, stir-fry for 30 seconds or until it changes colour, remove. Repeat with the remaining oil and beef.
Add the onion, red and green capsicum, garlic and ginger and stir-fry for 1 minute.
Blend the cornflour with the stock, teriyaki sauce and rice wine, add to the vegetables with the beef and stir-fry for 30 seconds or until sauce has thickened.
Recipe courtesy of AYAM
Leave a Reply