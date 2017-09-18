Recipe: AYAM Teriyaki beef

Get the kids excited for dinner with this classic favourite, serve it with rice or noodles for a quick and easy mid week meal.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons oil

500g beef fillet, thinly sliced

1 onion, cut into wedges

1 small red capsicum, sliced

1 small green capsicum, sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon cornflour

1 cup unsalted chicken stock

¼ cup AYAM Teriyaki Sauce

¼ cup mirin

Method

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a wok or frying-pan until hot. Add half the beef, stir-fry for 30 seconds or until it changes colour, remove. Repeat with the remaining oil and beef.

Add the onion, red and green capsicum, garlic and ginger and stir-fry for 1 minute.

Blend the cornflour with the stock, teriyaki sauce and rice wine, add to the vegetables with the beef and stir-fry for 30 seconds or until sauce has thickened.

Recipe courtesy of AYAM

