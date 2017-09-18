Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Recipe: AYAM Teriyaki beef

Get the kids excited for dinner with this classic favourite, serve it with rice or noodles for a quick and easy mid week meal.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes


Cooking time: 15 minutes  

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 500g beef fillet, thinly sliced
  • 1 onion, cut into wedges
  • 1 small red capsicum, sliced
  • 1 small green capsicum, sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon cornflour
  • 1 cup unsalted chicken stock
  • ¼ cup AYAM Teriyaki Sauce
  • ¼ cup mirin

Method

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a wok or frying-pan until hot. Add half the beef, stir-fry for 30 seconds or until it changes colour, remove. Repeat with the remaining oil and beef.

Add the onion, red and green capsicum, garlic and ginger and stir-fry for 1 minute.

Blend the cornflour with the stock, teriyaki sauce and rice wine, add to the vegetables with the beef and stir-fry for 30 seconds or until sauce has thickened.

Recipe courtesy of AYAM

