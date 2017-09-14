Recipe: Bruschetta with Edible Flowers

Maxwell & Williams have created a tutorial for using edible flowers as part of a bruschetta dish. The picture-perfect and easy to whip up appetiser features the all-white iteration of the Maxwell & Williams Euphemia Henderson range, a selection of platters, bowls and pitchers, created in partnership with the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria.

Serves: 4

Prep: 20mins

Cook: 5mins

For the salad:

Baby spinach

Handful of edible flowers, available from most farmers markets and speciality grocers

1 sliced cucumber

3 radishes, thinly sliced

For the vinaigrette:

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Juice of half an orange

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the bruschetta:

Loaf of crusty sourdough bread

400g goat’s cheese

2 tablespoons honey

Fresh dill

Edible flowers

For the raspberries:

2 cups raspberries

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon honey

3 basil leaves, finely chopped

To assemble the salad, layer spinach, cucumber and radish in a bowl. Top with edible flowers and set aside.

Combine all vinaigrette ingredients in a jar, pop the top on and shake to fully combine. Drizzle salad with dressing just before serving.

Mix together the goat’s cheese, honey and chopped dill in a small bowl until the mixture is a smooth, spreadable consistency.

Season well with salt and pepper. Spread the mixture on toasted sourdough.

Drizzle with extra honey and top with edible flowers. For a more savoury treat, add smoked salmon instead of honey and top with capers. Finally, wash the raspberries and place in a large serving bowl.

In a smaller bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, honey and basil. Drizzle dressing over the fruit and serve immediately.

Serve this refreshing spread in our Euphemia Henderson range, a finish with a tart glass of rosè for the perfect Spring afternoon.

