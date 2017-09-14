Recipe: Bruschetta with Edible Flowers

Maxwell & Williams have created a tutorial for using edible flowers as part of a bruschetta dish. The picture-perfect and easy to whip up appetiser features the all-white iteration of the Maxwell & Williams Euphemia Henderson range, a selection of platters, bowls and pitchers, created in partnership with the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria.
- Serves: 4
- Prep: 20mins
- Cook: 5mins
For the salad:
- Baby spinach
- Handful of edible flowers, available from most farmers markets and speciality grocers
- 1 sliced cucumber
- 3 radishes, thinly sliced
For the vinaigrette:
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- Juice of half an orange
- Salt and pepper, to taste
For the bruschetta:
- Loaf of crusty sourdough bread
- 400g goat’s cheese
- 2 tablespoons honey
- Fresh dill
- Edible flowers
For the raspberries:
- 2 cups raspberries
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 3 basil leaves, finely chopped
To assemble the salad, layer spinach, cucumber and radish in a bowl. Top with edible flowers and set aside.
Combine all vinaigrette ingredients in a jar, pop the top on and shake to fully combine. Drizzle salad with dressing just before serving.
Mix together the goat’s cheese, honey and chopped dill in a small bowl until the mixture is a smooth, spreadable consistency.
Season well with salt and pepper. Spread the mixture on toasted sourdough.
Drizzle with extra honey and top with edible flowers. For a more savoury treat, add smoked salmon instead of honey and top with capers. Finally, wash the raspberries and place in a large serving bowl.
In a smaller bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, honey and basil. Drizzle dressing over the fruit and serve immediately.
Serve this refreshing spread in our Euphemia Henderson range, a finish with a tart glass of rosè for the perfect Spring afternoon.
Leave a Reply