

Recipe: Bruschetta with Edible Flowers

Maxwell & Williams have created a tutorial for using edible flowers as part of a bruschetta dish. The picture-perfect and easy to whip up appetiser features the all-white iteration of the Maxwell & Williams Euphemia Henderson range, a selection of platters, bowls and pitchers, created in partnership with the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria.

  • Serves: 4
  • Prep: 20mins
  • Cook: 5mins

For the salad:

  • Baby spinach
  • Handful of edible flowers, available from most farmers markets and speciality grocers
  • 1 sliced cucumber
  • 3 radishes, thinly sliced

For the vinaigrette:

  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • Juice of half an orange
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

For the bruschetta:

  • Loaf of crusty sourdough bread
  • 400g goat’s cheese
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • Fresh dill
  • Edible flowers

For the raspberries:

  • 2 cups raspberries
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 3 basil leaves, finely chopped

To assemble the salad, layer spinach, cucumber and radish in a bowl. Top with edible flowers and set aside.

Combine all vinaigrette ingredients in a jar, pop the top on and shake to fully combine. Drizzle salad with dressing just before serving.

Mix together the goat’s cheese, honey and chopped dill in a small bowl until the mixture is a smooth, spreadable consistency.

Season well with salt and pepper. Spread the mixture on toasted sourdough.

Drizzle with extra honey and top with edible flowers. For a more savoury treat, add smoked salmon instead of honey and top with capers. Finally, wash the raspberries and place in a large serving bowl.

In a smaller bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, honey and basil. Drizzle dressing over the fruit and serve immediately.

Serve this refreshing spread in our Euphemia Henderson range, a finish with a tart glass of rosè for the perfect Spring afternoon.

