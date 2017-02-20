Recipe: Banana Double Chocolate Almond Muffins

The perfect afternoon treat packed with the nutritional value of Australian Bananas and complimented with the indulgent taste of milk chocolate.

Makes 16 muffins

Ingredients

 4 bananas, mashed

 200 gm or 1 cup caster sugar

 150 ml or ⅔ cup oil

 2 eggs

 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

 240 gm or 1 ½ cups plain flour

 2 teaspoons baking soda

 50 gm or ½ cup good quality dark cocoa

 100 gm good quality milk chocolate, chopped into chunks

 100 gm flaked almonds

Method

1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C. Prepare a muffin tray with 12 or 16 muffin papers.

2. Sift the flour, baking soda and cocoa together.

3. Mix the bananas, caster sugar, oil and eggs in a large bowl until well combined.

4. Add the rest of the ingredients (flour, cocoa, baking powder, chocolate and 50 gm of the almonds) and stir until just incorporated, without over mixing.

5. Fill the muffin papers to just over ¾ full and sprinkle with the remaining almonds.

6. Bake for approximately 20-25 minutes or till cooked in the middle when tested with a knife.

‘Recipe courtesy of Australian Bananas’.

