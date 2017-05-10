Recipe: Cured Salmon Breakfast Stack with Peppercorn, Lime and Dill Macadamias

Serves 4
This delicious breakfast stack makes a sensational weekend indulgence. If you don’t have time to cure your own salmon, store-bought gravadlax is a good substitute.
Ingredients
For the cured salmon
- 2 fillets of salmon, skin on, equal sized and boned (approximately 500g in total)
- ¼ cup good quality salt (such as salt flakes)
- ¼ cup caster sugar
- 2 tablespoons vodka
- ½ cup dill, finely chopped
- For the tomatoes
- 4 roma tomatoes, halved
- 1 tablespoon macadamia oil
- For the horseradish cream
- 2 tablespoons fresh horseradish, finely grated (or 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish)
- ¾ cup/150g sour cream
- juice of half a lime
For the macadamias
- ½ cup macadamias
- 1 teaspoon green peppercorns, crushed
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon dill, chopped
- grated zest of 1 lime
To serve
- 1 avocado, sliced
- mountain bread, oven toasted
Method
To make the salmon, lay one piece of salmon, skin side down on a large piece of plastic wrap. Combine the salt, sugar, vodka and dill in a small bowl. Pack the mixture over the flat surface of the salmon.
Sandwich the other piece of salmon, skin side up, on top and gently press together. Wrap the layered salmon pieces tightly in the plastic wrap.
Repeat with a second layer of plastic wrap and place in a dish or tray that another, slightly smaller dish or tray can sit on top of. Place the dish on top and fill with weights (cans of food are ideal) and refrigerate.
Recipe courtesy of Australian Macadamias
