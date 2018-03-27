Recipe: Poke Bowl

For a healthy, fresh recipe try this Japanese and Hawaiian inspired Poke Bowl.

Serves: 4

Prep: 15mins

For the marinade:

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 1/2 teaspoons rice wine vinegar

For the poke bowl:

500g sashimi-grade tuna steaks, cut into 1cm cubes

2 large zucchinis, spiralized

2 medium carrots, peeled into ribbons

2 cups shredded cabbage

2 cups cooked and shelled edamame

1 sheet nori, shredded

1 1/2 teaspoons sesame seeds, lightly toasted

Pickled ginger, to serve

Mix soy sauce, sesame oil and vinegar together in a ceramic bowl. Gently mix in tuna and set aside for 5 minutes to let the mixture marinate.

Divide spiralized zucchinis, ribboned carrots, shredded cabbage and edamame equally among bowls. Top with tuna mixture, shredded nori and sesame seeds.

Serve with pickled ginger on the side.

Play around by substituting tuna with your favourite protein.

This versatile dish is equally delicious with sashimi-grade salmon, cooked chicken or beef

Recipe courtesy of Maxwell and Williams

