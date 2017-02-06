Recipe: Baby Pea and Roma Tomato Arancini with Napolitana Sauce

Today we have a special recipe from Darren Taylor Catering.

It’s for a delicious Baby Pea and Roma Tomato Arancini with Napolitana Sauce. Arancini balls are really popular right now so we know you will love this one:

Makes 20 arancini balls

Ingredients

Risotto

1 medium brown onion finely diced

Extra virgin olive oil

500g carnaroli rice

100ml white wine

1.5L chicken stock or vegetable stock

125g freshly shelled baby peas, cooked in boiling salted water and refreshed

500ml Napolitana sauce

10g chopped rosemary

150g freshly grated parmesan

Pink salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 whole beaten egg

Crumbing

Egg whites

Organic plain flour

Sourdough breadcrumbs

Frying

2 litres vegetable oil

Absorbent paper

Method

Risotto

In a large sauce (as wide as possible) cook the onions for 5 minutes without colour in olive oil Add the rice and cook for a further 7-8 minutes stirring the whole time Add the white wine – it will reduce immediately to nothing Add 2 x large ladles of hot chicken stock and stir through, stirring the whole time Repeat this process for a further 15 minutes stirring the whole time Add the cooked peas and stir through A ladle at a time, add the hot Napolitana sauce, stirring the whole time. At this stage the rice should be just about cooked. Test by biting a kernel of rice between your teeth, when cooked it will be slightly chalky in the middle If the rice needs further cooking continue by adding stock and stirring When cooked remove from heat and add the parmesan, stir through Check the taste and add pink salt and black pepper to taste Finally stir the beaten egg through the risotto Lay the rice out on a tray to cool

Crumbing

When cold, roll the rice into balls about the size of a golf ball Roll in flour and dust off Then into the egg white and then into the sourdough breadcrumbs darren taylor catering

Frying

Heat the vegetable oil to 182C In batches fry the arancini until golden brown Remove from oil and place onto a tray lined with absorbent paper Sprinkle with sea salt and serve with Aioli or your choice of sauce

MORE ABOUT DARREN TAYLOR…

Darren Taylor’s career began in 1975, undertaking a four year apprenticeship at the American National Club in Sydney. He spent the next ten years developing his skills under several world-renowned chefs, including Mark Armstrong, Patric Juillet, Anders Ousback and Tony Bilson. Following a one year stint in France working at the 3-star Michelin restaurant Restaurant Triosgros, Darren returned to Australia to open Bilson’s [now Quay Restaurant] and went on to receive awards for his cuisine at several popular restaurants, including Restaurant Fine Bouche. In 1992 Darren established The Burton Street Restaurant and then went on to join Amando Percuoco at Buon Ricordo. Most notably, Darren joined forces with Miccal Cummins to launch award-winning catering brand Gastronomy: The Art and Science of Food in 1998 [awarded Restaurant & Catering Industry Association (RCA) Caterer of the Year 2002-2006]. The brand set a new benchmark for quality and creativity, gaining an enviable reputation for its ability to delivery culinary solutions for every occasion and its commitment to fine food, wine and service. Darren has also lectured in Event Management at the University of Technology Sydney and has been approached by RCA CEO Robert Goldman to teach and lecture in food and hospitality around regional NSW on behalf of Restaurant and Catering NSW.

