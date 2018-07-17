Recipe: Pierogi Dumplings

It is TABASCO’s 150th year anniversary this year and Australia is a big part of the global celebrations to mark this milestone for the popular hot sauce. Worth celebrating is the 3.7mL, pocket rocket sized Tabasco that holds exactly 720 drops to spice up your meals on the go. Today we have a recipe for Pierogi Dumplings, courtesy of TABASCO:
Ingredients:
For the stuffing:
- 750 g of potatoes, cooked and minced
- 2 onions, finely chopped, fried until golden
- 150 g smoked bacon, cut in strips, fried
- 250 g of white cheese, shredded
- 10 ml TABASCO®Sauce
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Nutmeg, grated to taste
- Salt and black pepper to taste
For the dough:
- 1 egg
- Hot water to the consistency (approx. 200-250 ml.)
- Pinch of salt
- 500 g all purpose flour
Preparation:
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 50 minutes
For the stuffing:
- Mix together the potatoes, onions, bacon, white cheese, TABASCO®Sauce and minced garlic.
- Add nutmeg, salt and black pepper to taste.
For the dough:
- Mix egg with part of the water and pinch of salt.
- Add the flour and pour the water slowly, mixing the dough by hand. Be sure to not get the dough too wet.
- Knead the dough until smooth.
For the pierogi:
- Roll out the dough very thinly on a floured surface.
- Trim into circles using a glass as a guide.
- Place a spoonful of stuffing in the center of the circle and fold the circle in half.
- Cook the prepared dumplings in a light salted water for approximately 7 min, until they float to the surface.
Servings
4-5 servings
