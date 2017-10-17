Recipe: Hibiscus and Pomegranate Mulled Tea

Bring the exotic tropics into your home with this delicately floral mulled tea. Deceptively simple to create and designed to impress, this drink will have you and your guests pouring seconds and thirds.

Serves: 6

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

2 tbsp dried hibiscus flowers

4 rooibos tea bags

1 cup (250ml) pomegranate juice

1 cinnamon stick

4 cardamom pods crushed

Honey, to sweeten

1 orange, cut into 7 thin slices

Extra cinnamon sticks to serve

Combine the hibiscus flowers, rooibos tea bags, pomegranate juice and 4 cups of water in a medium-sized saucepan over a high heat and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to a simmer. Add cinnamon stick, cardamom and 1 slice of orange rind. Place lid on top and simmer for 30 minutes. Remove tea bags and strain tea into the teapot to remove all spices.

Sweeten with honey as desired and serve tea with orange slices and cinnamon sticks.

Recipe courtesy of Maxwell and Williams

