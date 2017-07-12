Recipe: Zucchini, Feta and Mint Savoury Muffins

This recipe for Zucchini, Feta and Mint Savoury Muffins was created by Katrina Ryan (The Golden Pig Food & Wine School, Newstead, QLD). It is featured in the book titled “The Great Australian Baking Book”.

Makes: 10 large muffins | Prep Time: 15 mins | Cook Time: 30 mins | Skill Level: 1 (Easy)

Ingredients

350 g self-raising flour

½ tsp salt

120 g cheddar, grated

80 g Greek feta, crumbled

1½ cups grated zucchini (about 1 large zucchini)

cup (10 g) fresh mint leaves, roughly chopped

2 eggs

¾ cup milk

cup yoghurt

¾ cup olive oil

Method

Oil and flour a muffin tin. Pre-heat oven to 180°C.

Rub flour, salt and two-thirds of the cheddar together with your fingertips until evenly dispersed. Add feta, zucchini and mint.

Whisk together the wet ingredients (eggs, milk, yoghurt and oil) and fold into the dry ingredients. Spoon into muffin tin and sprinkle with remaining cheddar.

Bake for 30 minutes, until golden on top.

You can find this recipe and many more in the THE GREAT AUSTRALIAN BAKING BOOK Edited by Helen Greenwood, Tim Harper, Ruth Hobday (Echo Publishing $49.99).

