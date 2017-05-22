Recipe: Baked Chicken Casserole

Try this flavour infused roast chicken for your next gathering or Sunday dinner.

Created in partnership with the Aviary Hotel, this delicious twist on a classic is best enjoyed with friends and family! Cook this tasty recipe using the new Artisan Rectangular Baker, also available in square for a roast vegie accompaniment.

Serves: 4

Prep: 30mins

Cook: 1.5 hours

1 whole chicken

1 red capsicum, cut into strips

2 red onions, thinly sliced

150g button mushrooms, sliced

1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives, sliced

5 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 cup chicken stock

1 cup white wine

1 pinch saffron

2 bay leaves

Fresh thyme

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes

Fresh parsley, basil, oregano and celery leaf

Cut the chicken into 8 pieces and season with salt and pepper. Preheat the oven to 170°C. Heat a heavy based pan and drizzle with olive oil. Place chicken skin side down and do not move it until it reaches a deep golden brown and is easy to turn. Turn and brown other side for a few minutes. Remove chicken and set aside. Using the same pan, add all the chopped vegetables, garlic, saffron, a few twigs of thyme and salt and pepper to taste, sauté for 5 minutes. Add 1 cup of white wine to the pan and let it reduce. Add chicken stock and tomatoes. Place the chicken and vegetable mixture into the Artisan Rectangular Baker and let it sink into the juices. Place the baker uncovered in the preheated oven for 45 minutes to an hour or until the chicken falls off the bone.

Once you’re ready, place the Artisan Baker in the centre of the table so everyone can help themselves. Garnish the casserole with fresh herbs and pair with a glass of Grenache to complete the feast.

Recipe courtesy of Maxwell & Williams

