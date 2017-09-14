Recipe: Sticky Date and Banana Cake with Salted Butterscotch Sauce

Here is a dessert which will leave you feeling satisfied. It is a Sticky Date and Banana Cake with the most delicious Salted Butterscotch Sauce…you’re welcome!

Serves: 8

Prep: 25 mins

Cooking: 60 mins

Ingredients

 250g (1½ cups) pitted dried dates, chopped

 1¼ cups water

 1 tsp bicarbonate soda

 125g butter, softened

 ¾ cup firmly packed brown sugar

 3 eggs

 4 small Cavendish bananas

 2 cups self-raising flour

 2 tsp ground cinnamon

 Vanilla ice-cream, to serve, optional

 Salted butterscotch sauce

 1½ cups firmly packed brown sugar

 ¾ cups thickened cream

 75g butter, chopped

 1 tsp sea salt flakes, crushed

Method

1. Preheat oven to 170°C fan forced. Grease a 21cm (base) non-stick, bundt pan (top measures 15cm). Combine dates and water in a medium saucepan. Bring to boil. Remove from the heat. Stir in bicarb. Cool for 15 minutes.

2. Beat butter and brown sugar with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until combined (mixture may look curdled). Mash the bananas with a fork (you should have 1 cup). Stir banana and date mixture into the butter mixture.

3. Sift the flour and cinnamon together over the cake batter. Stir until just combined. Spoon into prepared pan. Smooth over top. Bake for 55-60 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the cake comes out clean. Remove from oven. Stand 15 minutes. Turn out cake onto a serving plate.

4. Meanwhile, for the sauce, combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan. Stir over a low heat until butter is melted. Bring to boil, and simmer gently over medium heat for about 6-8 minutes, or until slightly thickened. Serve warm cake with butterscotch sauce and ice cream if desired.

Recipe courtesy of Australian Bananas

